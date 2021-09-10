Donna Estill said the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks forever changed America, and she still feels the terror in her heart from viewing images that day of planes hitting the World Trade Center and crash sites smoldering from the ruins of two other hijacked airliners.
Estill, the dean of humanities and social science at Calhoun Community College, said while the tragic event brought some Americans closer, it also caused division, something that still exists.
“People were divided,” she said. “The need to be perfectly safe vs. the need to keep on living. The two sides are still dynamically opposed. There’s the need for safety and the need to move forward. It’s hard for each side to understand each other. At the time, my husband didn’t want me to travel on my job.”
The pandemic has created the same kind of divisiveness. “Some people want to stay inside and there are others who want to go on and live life.”
She said the country continues to learn from the attacks that occurred 20 years ago Saturday.
“We never thought the U.S. was vulnerable until that time,” said Estill, 59. The 20 years of fighting in Afghanistan, with more than 2,400 American soldiers killed, proved to be "challenging," she added.
“It’s different fighting for your homeland vs. fighting in a land far away,” she said.
She said she was given some closure of the attacks when she visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York City.
“The visit was cathartic, but it also brought back some dread,” she said.
Several other residents also offered their remembrances of the attacks.
Ricky Demonia, 62, Decatur: “The government had been making enemies around the world. Enemies that could not beat us on the battlefield in a conventional sense. Vietnam had shown the world that the larger countries didn’t know how to deal with guerrilla warfare when it was turned on them. Government used the war on terror and the fears of the American people as a control mechanism.”
Jeanine Devring, 49, Decatur: “I thought we wouldn’t see today. I thought the third World War was coming. We had never seen any attack like this in America. We became united. Now there is so much division in the nation. It’s like a hungry bunch of kids in the house. Just chaos."
Dwain Stovall, 71, Decatur: “I was shocked like everyone else. After it and the war in Afghanistan set in, we were fighting terrorists, and now we just gave the whole shebang to the Taliban. That’s unforgivable for our government.”
Desmound King, 26, Decatur: “Our country started racial profiling the ones who did it. People from the Middle East here in this country were targeted. They didn’t do it. And now COIVD-19 is causing more division in the country.”
Natalie Couch, 39, Huntsville: “My roommate and I at Samford University were watching TV when the second plane hit the tower. Our jaws dropped. I still get chill bumps when I think about it. I was shocked anybody could do that in the United States. Classes were canceled. We were scared. We went out and gave blood. Flags were flying everywhere. People became a little more considerate of others. More people were going to church, praying and being more reflective. Now, the further you get away from the event and some people weren’t around, the less people tend to remember those feelings.”
Kathryn Wilson, 73, Decatur: “I was on the phone with a woman from our main office in Long Island (New York) when the planes hit. The woman told me they were seeing the towers come down. It was just disbelief. I have lived through Vietnam and the protests. I think the attacks made us more understanding of people and their problems.”
Three Calhoun Community College students weren’t born when the attacks occurred and said they learned the details of the attacks during their middle school years.
Brooklyn Graham, 18, Moulton: “It didn’t seem real in the video. I’m still confused why they would do that. After it happened it appeared to unite the country. Now we’re starting to get divided again. I believe our military and defense is better than then.”
She said that three years ago her family visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York. “I saw people putting roses by certain names. I guess they were family of the victims. It was really sad,” she said.
John Rodriguez, 19, Athens: “I want to know what justified it. Now people know what will happen if they do something like that. We’ll come after you. I believe our airport security has gotten better since then.”
Rylie Terry, 18, Moulton: “It’s still a mystery (to me) why they did it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.