As a freshman at Austin High, Byron Williams watched the horror of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on television in science class and then in JROTC class. Now 35, Williams said it was those images still fresh in his memory that spurred him to join the military when he graduated high school four years later.
“It doesn’t seem like it was 20 years ago,” Williams, now a sergeant with the Decatur Police Department, said of Saturday's anniversary of the attacks. “I remember seeing those police officers, firefighters, first responders going into the buildings as everyone was running out. Seeing those first responders, it makes you respect people like that. That made an impact on me. It started the wheels turning on my future.”
He said he had heard his grandfather, who fought in World War II, make references to the surprise 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor over the years.
“That attack on Pearl Harbor brought the nation together," Williams said. "I saw the 9/11 attacks as very similar.
"At 15 or 16 years old, you don’t realize the magnitude of it going on. In JROTC class, we watched the second tower get hit. Then I realized I wanted to do more for my country.”
His father, David Williams, was a Decatur police officer and reservist. Byron Williams said his father was activated three days after the attack.
He said he graduated from Austin High in May 2005 and 11 months later was a member of the U.S. 3rd Ranger Battalion deployed to Iraq and was later deployed to Afghanistan.
After finishing a four-year commitment, he left the military and returned to Decatur. He remains in the Army Reserve.
“I served my country and now it’s time to serve my city,” he said. He joined the Decatur Police Department 11 years ago. “I served with some of the best people in the world and will go back to active duty if I’m asked. I wanted to serve the people of Decatur. I didn’t know if it was going to be as a teacher or a minister, but I wanted to serve.”
Williams, who is married with two children, said the unity the country showed following the 9/11 attacks was something he had never seen.
“It put everything in perspective for everyone,” he said. “We’ve never had an attack like that on our soil. We were all willing to put our differences aside. There were a lot of flags everywhere. Everyone was very proud to be Americans. The attacks were in New York and at the Pentagon, but we all suffered.”
He said the COVID-19 pandemic, political squabbling and examples of civil unrest have created a disturbing atmosphere across the nation at times in the past 18 months.
“We have some divisiveness, but as Americans deep down inside, we’ll still stand up for each other.”
Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen called Williams an important team member.
“He’s a very dedicated officer with his commitment to Decatur and this country through his military service,” Allen said. “He cares about the community and demonstrates it daily on the job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.