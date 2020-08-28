The Tennessee Valley is expected to see a couple of inches of rain, severe thunderstorms and possibly downed trees from the remnants of Hurricane Laura all day today and into Saturday, local weather officials said.
Morgan County Emergency Management Director Brandy Davis said she would not rule out the possibility of tornadoes in the county.
“Residents need to stay weather aware into Saturday afternoon,” she said. “We have the potential to see a brief spin-up tornado form. It will be a quick event if it happens. Also, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if we see some trees fall because of the saturation we’re having.”
She said Thursday afternoon she’s had reports of trees down near Priceville, Falkville and Eva the past few days.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Dixon in Huntsville said the outer bands of Laura will begin impacting the area Friday morning and could move out as early as Friday evening.
“There’ll be a possibility of flash flooding and up to 2 inches of rain and even higher in some areas,” he said.
Dixon said the Valley could get wind gusts with a maximum speed of 45 to 50 mph as Laura passes north. He said the area will see showers lingering into Saturday afternoon.
Hurricane Laura was rated a Category 4 storm when it made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, near the Louisiana-Texas border with winds at 150 mph just after midnight Thursday. At least four people were killed by the hurricane, according to news reports.
