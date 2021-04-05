Southbound traffic on Interstate 65 at I-565 is snarled today because of a lane closure on the Tennessee River bridge, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Seth Burkett, ALDOT spokesman, said road work is being performed today. He said the northbound bridge will have repair work done from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Alabama 20 is experiencing traffic delays today because crews are working on striping and permanent markers for the resurfacing project, Burkett said.
