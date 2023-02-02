HUNTSVILLE — The Rocket City is rapidly becoming Apartment City.
According to the 2022 Huntsville Development Review, the number of new apartment units increased by almost 65% in the past year in a city that has grown more than 5.8% since the 2020 census.
“We’re making sure we have the housing for those people when they come here needing a place to live,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said. “We have had a good set of apartments coming in over the last four of five years.”
It was a phenomenon that didn’t exist a decade ago, the mayor said in a previous interview. But the arrival of advanced manufacturing jobs at places like Mazda Toyota Manufacturing in Greenbrier, the arrival of Blue Origin and the expansion of the FBI at Redstone Arsenal have increased the need for housing in a city with an estimated population of more than 227,000.
Multifamily units — which also include single-family rentals — made up the majority of the 3,719 residential units granted certificates of occupancy in the last year, a 30.4% increase over 2021.
“This is the highest number of units granted certificates of occupancy in a single year since the (city) began keeping records in 1983,” City Planner James Vandiver told the Huntsville Planning Commission on Tuesday.
The certificates of occupancy for multifamily units alone increased by 64.8% over the previous year.
The top tract for certificates of occupancy was the Plummer Road area in northwest Huntsville with 601 units, followed by downtown with 497 units and U.S. 72 West with 494 units.
A total of 44 apartment complexes with 8,800 units are currently under construction. An additional 34 complexes with 6,900 units were approved by the commission as of Dec. 31. That does not include the 701-unit Martin Road Apartments — formerly Bonaventure apartments — receiving boundary plat approval by the commission last week.
The largest multifamily development approved last year was the 350-unit Paxton Place on Slaughter Road near the city of Madison. There are several concentrations of multifamily developments under construction moving along U.S. 72 West and U.S. 72 East on Chapman Mountain.
Additional multifamily units have been proposed throughout the city with a concentration of about 11 developments along Research Park Boulevard, Vandiver said. He said 2,970 units received final approval from the planning commission last year, an increase of more than 44% from the previous year.
Single-family homes
The news was mixed for single-family homes in Huntsville.
In 2022, 5,926 residential dwellings were issued building permits, a 6.6% decrease from 2021. Of these, 1,021 were single-family units, and 4,905 were multi-family.
But the value of those projects topped $765 million, up 22% from 2021.
The top census tract for the number of residential units permitted was along Interstate 565 in Limestone County, where 701 units were permitted within the city limits near Mazda Toyota, the Amazon Fulfillment Center and Polaris. The Research Park East-MidCity area came in second and the Chapman Mountain area came in third.
Although building permits fell, 1,676 single-family lots were approved by the planning commission in 2022. That’s an increase of 81% from 2021, and the most single-family lots approved by the commission since 2007.
The largest single-family subdivision approved by the planning commission, based on the total number of lots, was Ashton Springs phase three in northwest Huntsville with 113 lots.
“Single-family housing is something we’re going to push a little bit, just to make sure we have all forms of housing there to bring in that next workforce,” Battle said.
The mayor said the city was seeing home construction in north Huntsville around the Johnson Legacy area, Hampton Cove, areas east of Hampton Cove and areas in southeast Limestone County west of Huntsville International Airport.
“We’re seeing a lot of generalized growth in the whole area,” Battle said. “One of our jobs is to make sure we have a growth corridor … . In the '90s it was Hampton Cove. In 2010, it was Lake Forest and the Zierdt Road area, and the 2020s, there’s going to be some finishing out at Hampton Cove, some in north Huntsville and there will be some out in the western area.”
A total of 1,028 permits were issued for single-family residential additions and alterations in 2022, an increase of 2.2% over 2021, with 423 of the permits for additions to residences, and 605 for alterations.
The top tract for additions and alterations for single-family residences last year was Bailey Cove with 52 permits, followed by Governors East with 48 permits and Monte Sano with 46 permits.
A net total of 3,648 housing units were added to the city in 2022, an increase of 3.5% over the previous year. There were a total of 108,232 housing units in the city of Huntsville as of Dec. 31.
Decline in home sales
According to data from ValleyMLS, 3,575 single-family homes were sold last year in the city of Huntsville, a 15.5% decrease from 2021. The trend mirrored those in the rest of the Huntsville area and the state as a whole, according to realtors and real estate experts.
Stuart Norton, the associate director of the Alabama Center for Real Estate at the University of Alabama, predicted such a decline last year after interest rates rose above 6.5%.
The average sales price for a single-family home was $377,703, an increase of 13.6% from the year before. The average price per square foot for a single-family residence was $159.88, up from $138.38 per square foot in 2021.
The top tract for single-family homes sold in 2022 was Lake Forest in the southwest part of the city with 180 homes sold, followed by Hampton Cove, with 179 homes, and Green Mountain with 159 homes.
The census tract with the highest sales price for single-family homes was downtown, which had an average of $962,667. The Ledges had the second highest at $823,655, followed by Providence, which had an average sales price of $759,650.
The tract with the largest sales price increase was Countess Road in northeast Huntsville at 53.3%. The Chaffe area in south Huntsville had a 47% increase. Oakmont Park increased 36.2%.
Non-residential development
According to the review, 694 non-residential building permits were issued in 2022, a decrease of 2% from 2021.
The top tract for non-residential construction for permits was Research Park West, where 49 permits were issued. A total of 82 non-residential lots were approved.
The largest commercial projects permitted were the Meta data center in North Huntsville Industrial Park, Joe Davis Stadium renovations and new city hall.
“A lot of our work in 2022 was finishing up what started in 2021 and 2020 with Mazda Toyota, finishing up some of the work with Blue Origin, finishing up some of the work with Aerojet Rocketdyne and their rocket plant,” Battle said.
He said the city has done well with advanced manufacturing.
“I think we’re in a stage right now where we’re going to give ourselves a pause to catch up,” the mayor said.
He said the city is focused on support businesses for high tech and aerospace industries with “more work with SLS rockets and propulsion units that will take us back to the moon and maybe one day take us to Mars,” as well as industries that support agencies such as the FBI, “which has a growing presence here.”
“Those are some of our target areas we’re looking at for this next year,” Battle said.
The city annexed 1,848 acres in 2022. That brings the city size as of Dec. 31 to 225.1 square miles. There were 20 annexations finalized last year, with the largest single annexation at 1,221 acres on the west side of Interstate 65 near Tanner.
