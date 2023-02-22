Students Anthony Smith and Ibeht Zuniga are confident Calhoun Community College is giving them a chance at better lives.
This opportunity is why Smith drives from Hillsboro and Zuniga commutes from Baileyton — a 45-minute drive — every day to attend the community college.
A report released last week by the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) and Calhoun suggests their confidence is justified. The report concludes that Calhoun graduates make $11,300 more annually than those who don't receive post-secondary education.
Alabama community college graduates on average earn $7,900 more per year than residents with no more than a high school diploma, according to the report, and community college students' average annual rate of return on their college spending is 22.1%.
The 102-page report by Lightcast says students and alumni of colleges within the ACCS add $6.6 billion to Alabama’s economy.
Additionally, taxpayers see a net benefit of $1.1 billion in added tax revenue from students’ higher lifetime earnings and increased output to businesses.
“I don’t know if I would be in college at all if it wasn’t for the community college,” Zuniga said.
Smith, an accounting major, and Zuniga, pursuing a major as a physical therapy assistant, both said federal financial aid is allowing them to go to college.
“I was looking for something that would help me become more stable financially,” Smith said. “And the great thing about Calhoun is it offers a great platform for students. We are treated just like any other college students.”
The report says Calhoun generates a total annual economic impact of $733.2 million, or about 1.8% of north Alabama's total gross regional product.
“Community college is a good value,” said Calhoun President Jimmy Hodges. “Our students get jobs. They make more money. Everything we do is workforce related, and we want people to realize we are the workforce-training entity in north Alabama.”
Hodges said Calhoun continues to take steps to enhance its value to students and the region. The college, for example, recently received approval to add a new respiratory therapy assistance program at its Huntsville campus.
Hodges said he has a long-term goal of adding an aviation program to support a company that Gov. Kay Ivey recently announced is planning to locate at Pryor Field. According to Ivey, Huntsville-based Acquisition Integration has initial plans to construct a 44,000-square-foot hangar with office space and employ 50 people.
The company plans to later build a 130,000-square-foot hangar at Pryor Field with an additional 200 workers as it services civilian and military aircraft, Ivey said. A $1 million federal Community Development Block Grant will fund infrastructure improvements for the company at Pryor Field.
Hodges said the college is planning to build a new advanced manufacturing building on the north end of the Decatur campus where the World War II hangars now sit.
“Those hangars have served us well for 75 years,” Hodges said. “Except for the historic value, there’s really no value to us in those buildings. It would really cost more to renovate them than it will to build something new.”
Hodges said the Alabama Center for the Arts, a partnership of Calhoun and Athens State University, is working with Decatur City Schools to start a dual enrollment class in fine arts for the fall 2023 semester.
The arts center is building a three-floor, 43,474-square-foot residence hall at the corner of Johnston Street and First Avenue Southeast. Hodges said the $15.6 million dorm in downtown Decatur is scheduled to open for the spring 2024 semester.
“We’ve got a job posted for a residence hall director,” Hodges said. “I’ve already got a few things worked out (about residency applications), but we will announce those decisions after the new director is hired.”
Hodges said he also wants to expand the nursing program at the Huntsville campus.
In-state tuition at a community college remains $125 per credit hour, or $2,500 for a 15-hour, full-time semester, while out-of-state tuition is $250 a credit hour, or $4,375 for a full-time semester.
Hodges said the state’s Community College System leaders haven’t made a decision yet on whether tuition will increase next year.
Calhoun’s enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is 8,230, the second highest in the state. Hodges said Jefferson State in Birmingham has a slightly higher enrollment but Calhoun’s students take more credit hours.
His post-COVID-19 goal for Calhoun is to rebuild to over 10,000 students again, he said.
