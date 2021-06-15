As Josh Barker worked to clear tree limbs from in front of his Hunterwood Drive Southeast property Sunday, he marveled that his roof was unscathed after a storm a day earlier that knocked down 10 trees on his property.
A hickory tree that fell missed the corner of Barker’s house by inches, but his neighbor’s home wasn’t as fortunate.
“These tall trees, they don’t just stay on our property,” Barker said, pointing to the top of a downed tree reaching onto the roof of the adjacent home belonging to his father-in-law, Bob Caspers.
“There’s a spike that went into his home office, right over his desk,” Barker said.
There were no reported injuries from the Saturday afternoon storm, but trees were toppled across Southeast Decatur.
Although Barker’s roof was spared, he did have other damage, including to a Ford Explorer parked in his driveway that still had part of a tree resting on its roof Sunday afternoon.
“There’s a transformer ripped off the side (of the house),” Barker said. “Our fence got demolished in the back.”
Caspers said he was philosophical about the damage being limited to his house structure.
“We got extremely lucky that, to my knowledge, there were not people injured out here,” he said. “When you look at the amount of cordwood that came down, there could have been (injuries).”
---
Ground shaking
Residents of the Hickory Hills area said they were stunned by the sudden ferocity of the storm and the resulting noise.
Penny Peebles, who lives at the corner of Hunterwood and Hickory Hill Road, said she had just returned home from grocery shopping when the storm intensified.
“I was in the car in the driveway and I could not get the garage door up because the power was out,” she said. “It was raining and hailing so loud I didn’t know what it was.
“All of those trees falling, the ground was just shaking.”
Jim Carroll, another Hunterwood resident, said the wind blew hard for about 10 minutes, but the damage occurred suddenly.
“I can’t believe it was a microburst,” he said. “It looks to me like it was a small tornado, but I’m not an expert.”
Brent Bibbee, a Sylvia Drive resident and husband of former District 3 council member Paige Bibbee, said the worst damage occurred in a split second.
All of the downed trees “would have have fallen within seconds of each other,” he said. “I heard them falling one time.”
Brent Bibbee said that while his neighbor had roof damage, “we lost a piece of the fence in the backyard and that was it.”
He said water rose in his front yard during the maximum intensity of the storm.
“We probably got 2 inches of rain in 20 minutes.”
Decatur Utilities spokesperson Joe Holmes said the storm knocked out power in the following areas Saturday: Burningtree/Hickory Hills; Chapel Hill Road Southwest; Pennylane Southeast and the Eastwood Elementary neighborhood, with other scattered outages.
Power was restored by 6 p.m. Saturday to about 200 customers in the Pennylane area, 200 customers in Chapel Hill and 200 customers on 13th Street Southeast, leaving about 850 customers still without power. About 11 p.m., customers in the Indian Hills Road/Burningtree area had power restored with an alternative feed from Joe Wheeler EMC. Most remaining customers in Hickory Hills were back on about 9 a.m. Sunday. The last few customers had power restored about 12:30 p.m., with power still out to one customer who has to get repairs made to his meter box.
