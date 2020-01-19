Murphy Brown was a middle-school student in Decatur when he learned the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968.
“It was sad, just a very sad day,” he recalled.
George Hearring, a graduate of segregated schools in South Carolina, was more than 8,500 miles away from the United States fighting in the jungles of Vietnam when news about the civil rights leader's assassination arrived about a week later.
“I felt angry, but I was too busy trying to stay alive to fully process what had happened back home,” he said.
Where they were and how they felt in 1968 when learning about King’s assassination varies from one person to the next, and Decatur-area residents have different opinions about where race relations are in America as the country prepares to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“I’m still asking, Why?” said Joyce Davis of Town Creek, who was an elementary student in Lawrence County.
“I know racism is the reason why, but I guess it’s more the what-ifs,” she said, adding she believes the government could have done more to protect King. “What if he was still here challenging the conscience of America?”
King, born Jan. 15, 1929, in Atlanta, would be 91 if he was alive.
Davis, 69, said she’ll attend some ceremony Monday as the nation pauses for the federal holiday that honors King’s memory.
“This is something small to do for a man who gave his life for rights,” she said.
One of the biggest ceremonies will happen at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion on Alabama 20 when the Decatur-Morgan Minority Development Association holds its Unity Breakfast.
Alabama native Marcus Davidson, who is senior pastor of New Mount Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will be the guest speaker. The event starts at 7 a.m.
The annual unity breakfast has awarded almost $1 million in scholarship money for Decatur-area students and this year marks the 27th anniversary of the formation of DMDA, which has a mission to provide leadership in minority communities.
MaCary Humphrey, a 2016 Austin High graduate studying psychology and English at Tuskegee University, has benefited from the scholarship program.
“Finding money to fund school is very difficult,” she said. “These scholarships have helped me buy books, and in some cases I have avoided taking out a loan.”
Brown and Hearring, who were on opposite sides of the world and had different emotions when they learned about King’s assassination, have attended the unity breakfast from its inception.
Education is one of DMDA’s five areas of focus and something they said was important to King, who was gunned down almost 52 years ago on the second floor of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.
Brown, who resides in Decatur, remembers his teacher leaving the classroom when she learned about King’s assassination.
“His death ripped out the heart of teachers,” he said. “It was a very emotional day.”
Hearring, who lives in Hartselle, said news from the states didn’t immediately reach soldiers in Vietnam, but it was like a punch in the stomach.
“I was so angry,” he said. “I don’t normally get depressed, but I was.”
Brown and Hearring said race relations have improved since the assassination, but the nation still has many miles to travel.
Hearring said racism is more subtle and that laws have helped make things right. He said a lot of people don’t want to do things out of the goodness of their hearts, “which is sad and why I say we have ways to go.”
Brown, who had a series of meetings in Decatur about race relations in 2016, said: “We have to keep pushing forward. That was King’s dream.”
