While Lawrence County opened a new storm shelter Wednesday night, more than 40 people in Morgan County gathered in the courthouse basement in downtown Decatur as a line of severe thunderstorms packing 55 mph winds caused power outages but minimal damage.
Morgan Commission Chairman Ray Long said Thursday he is continuing to search for funding to build a larger, safer shelter downtown for residents during threatening weather.
Area authorities reported some power outages and downed trees but no injuries from Wednesday night’s storms.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville reported a power outage prevented rainfall measurements at Pryor Field, but 1.21 inches of rain fell in the Huntsville area over a four-hour span.
Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Director Brandy Davis said downed power lines and trees were widespread across the county.
Decatur Utilities reported more than 1,900 customers in Southeast Decatur were without power at some point during the evening, but power was restored by 10 p.m.
Davis said about six brush fires related to the storm were reported before the rain began to fall.
“These things happen when people are burning (items in their yards) in 50 mph winds,” she said, adding that the Alabama Forestry Commission helped fight blazes with equipment and personnel in Falkville, Somerville and Lacey’s Spring.
Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said about 15 people found shelter at City Hall from 6 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. when the tornado watch expired.
--
Morgan seeks funding
Long said the county was fortunate the storm damage wasn’t more severe, but he wants a better shelter.
“We were fortunate we didn’t have a tornado warning. If we did, we would have had a lot more in the basement,” Long said. “We’re still looking for funding sources like a FEMA grant. We need to get people out of the basement and into a shelter that is safe.”
Long said he wants a shelter that could hold 400 people and house the Emergency Management Agency offices to be located along Lee Street in the county-owned lot in front of the county jail. The structure would cost about $2.5 million, he said, or $1 million if it did not include the EMA offices.
“I am hoping for it to be in the construction phase this time next year,” he said.
The Morgan County Commission also plans on erecting a storm shelter in the next several months at the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department in the Hulaco area in east Morgan County. District 4 County Commissioner Greg Abercrombie called the planned shelter “long overdue.”
In Limestone County, EMA Officer Daphne Ellison said high winds blew a roof off a business in northeast Athens along U.S. 31, and Miller Street near Reid Road was closed for a short time.
Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton said his office had no emergency calls. A few downed trees did not block roads, he said.
Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin said he and his wife joined seven other people in the shelter at Priceville High School.
--
Shelter's debut
North Courtland Mayor Riely Evans Sr. said his town sustained no storm damage, and the town’s new shelter on Davis Street, with the capacity for 70 people, was used for the first time.
“We had about 15 residents shelter in there,” Evans said. “We were the last town in the county to get a storm shelter. This one was built in January.”
He said the money came from a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.
North Courtland Police Chief Spencer Butler called the shelter’s opening “one of the highlights of my law enforcement career.”
“For the first time, I didn’t have to tell our citizens to go to the First Missionary Baptist Church of Courtland for shelter,” he said. “The pastor there, the Rev. Christopher Neloms, has opened his church for us when we’ve had bad weather.”
Butler said the town got the keys to the shelter about three weeks ago after power was hooked up and a generator installed.
He said the shelter opened about 5 p.m. Wednesday and was cleaned and closed by 8 a.m. Thursday.
Evans said paperwork has been filed to possibly secure another, larger storm shelter. He said it would be located next to the current one, just off Alabama 20.
Jennifer Saari, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said straight-line winds with speeds up to 90 mph were recorded in Lauderdale County on Wednesday night.
Saari said the area’s forecast is dry for the weekend with rain returning Monday evening.
“A couple of dry days are in front of us for the weekend. It ought to be pleasant with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s,” she said. Another inch of rain could fall on the area as early as Monday night, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.