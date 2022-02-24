On the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus — a virus known for attacking the lungs and impacting a person’s ability to breathe — stood teams of respiratory therapists.
At Decatur Morgan Hospital, that team consists of 40 people. Over the past two years, the team members routinely worked 48 to 60 hours a week with extremely sick patients.
Leading the team is 39-year-old Jeffrey Sherrill, a 20-year employee of Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital System.
The respiratory therapists, who before COVID spent most of their time assisting patients with COPD, emphysema, chronic bronchitis and asthma, are responsible for operating ventilators.
“The last two years were a very trying time for all health care workers. We treated patients from our communities that often deteriorated while an extremely high level of care was provided to them. This phenomenon would be very taxing on any person in small increments, and even worse over an extended period of time,” Sherrill said.
As director of respiratory therapy, Sherrill oversees staffing, supplies and equipment.
Ensuring the hospital was equipped with the appropriate equipment and providing care for extremely ill patients served as the biggest challenges during the pandemic. Amid those challenges those respiratory therapists found support from one another.
“The community of north Alabama respiratory departments grew stronger through this pandemic. Not only did we borrow equipment from surrounding hospitals, but we were also available to provide assistance to our fellow respiratory therapy departments,” Sherrill said.
For Sherrill, a high school teacher ignited his interest in science.
“Speake High School had a very strong science teacher, Cinda Preuit, that made science very informative and interactive, which I believe drew me into a health science career,” Sherrill said.
While attaining observation hours to apply for Wallace State Community College’s respiratory program, Sherrill discovered his passion for the field.
“I knew I wanted to become a respiratory therapist because of their involvement in the critical care aspect of patients,” Sherrill said.
After completing Wallace State, Sherrill began his career as a respiratory therapist. Seven years ago, he became director of respiratory therapy at Decatur Morgan.
As a lifelong employee of the Huntsville Hospital System and Decatur Morgan, Sherrill knows the respiratory department and team intimately.
“Our strongest attribute is our team atmosphere. We have a group that works really well together. They constantly look to help each other and ensure that our patients are provided excellent care,” Sherrill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.