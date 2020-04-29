Local restaurant owners expressed disbelief, disappointment and determination Tuesday after the state extended to May 15 an order banning on-premises dining.
“It is devastating,” said Christy Wheat, who with her husband John Wheat owns downtown Decatur restaurants Simp McGhee’s and Josie’s. “I’ve cried since 11 a.m.” on Tuesday, when Gov. Kay Ivey announced a new safer-at-home order that continues to restrict restaurants to take-out, curbside and delivery meals.
Wheat’s plan was to schedule the entire staff of about 20 this week, starting Tuesday, at Simp McGhee’s, in anticipation of being able to reopen the restaurant for on-site dining Friday. But, “I’m working seven employees, tops,” she said.
“We were prepared for social distancing,” Wheat said. “We had everything in place, just to be shut down.
“They’ve blindsided us, you just can’t imagine."
The restaurant will have curbside, take-out and delivery through GrubSouth options, and keep offering its regular and tapas menu along with family meal options again. Hours will be 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Josie’s is temporarily closed.
Even if restaurants are able to open May 15, there may be restrictions in place, Wheat said, and “that will hurt us even more.”
Local restaurateurs said Tuesday they plan to persevere.
“Yes, we’re going to survive,” said Scott Bryant, the owner of Bank Street Grill in Decatur.
The restaurant has remained open, offering take-out and curbside services, while closing an hour earlier each day from Tuesday through Saturday.
“We’ve slowed down a whole lot,” Bryant said. “(Business) is probably off 50 to 70%,” depending on the day of the week. “It has definitely put a strain on the business.
“But we’re not going to shut down,” he said, giving credit to the support of the Decatur community and customers for “taking care of us. We’re going to stay alive.”
Bryant hasn’t had to lay off employees, with five people still on the restaurant staff and two leaving for other jobs.
Crystal Owens, the owner of PoBoy’s Deli, also depends on take-out and curbside business, but she’s anxious to be able to reopen the dining room that she shut down even before the mandate. The deli is located inside her convenience store on Gordon Terry Parkway.
“Our dining room has been closed going on six or eight weeks,” Owens said. But, “we’re going to survive,” she said. “We’re not in fear of closing.”
Owens said she had seven employees but some of them left because they were at high risk for the virus. “I’m down to three now, including myself,” she said.
Owens said that to continue bringing in business, “we had to take a step back and adapt what we were doing” to overcome the restrictions. She started selling family meals and half pans of items like jambalaya and chicken dressing, even vegetables and bulk meat.
Laura and Josh Tarokh, the owners of Village Pizza on the Limestone County courthouse square in Athens, will continue to operate with take-out and curbside orders, while looking to the future, with plans to expand their outdoor seating.
The couple created a drive-thru at their other Athens restaurant, Kreme Delite, to make it easier to maintain a safe distance between customers, and “we will continue that way until some of the bans are lifted,” Laura Tarokh said.
“We hope to come back better than ever when we’re allowed to,” she said.
The couple, who previously had about 25 employees at Village Pizza, ended up reducing operating days and hours because of issues getting necessary supplies and laid off about half of their staff. Kreme Delite now has eight employees, after two left because of family or health issues, though they plan to return, she said.
“Our goal is to bring them all back,” she said.
Tyler Jones, the owner of The RailYard and Whisk’D Café in Decatur, closed both of those restaurants last month. The two restaurants combined had employed about 40 people.
“We plan to open on some date in the future once we’ve gotten more guidance from our attorneys and our CPAs,” Jones said.
