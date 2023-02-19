George Kitchens, who played football at a junior college and lived in Alaska gaining cooperative electrical experience before coming to Alabama, retired this month after more than 21 years as Joe Wheeler EMC’s general manager and CEO.
Gene Kanikovsky now holds the position.
Kitchens, 69, was hired in September 2001 and his last day with the cooperative was Feb. 7. He was raised in Mississippi and received a scholarship to East Mississippi Junior College (now known as East Mississippi Community College) where he was an offensive lineman for the football team.
“A lot of hard work goes into it,” Kitchens said. “People don’t realize when they watch, especially in the big programs like (University of) Alabama and Auburn (University), when they watch it on television on Saturday just how much work goes into being a college football player year-round. It’s definitely a lot of work involved, but I enjoyed it.”
Kitchens said he had a couple of opportunities to continue playing football after East Mississippi but decided against it.
“By the second year in school I realized ... I’m not a huge man so the potential to play beyond the next couple of years wasn’t there,” he said. “And the schools I was getting offers from didn’t have an accounting degree program, and that’s what I was interested in majoring in.”
Kitchens went on to Mississippi State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in accounting while participating in the college’s cooperative education program. He alternated semesters working and attending classes.
After college, Kitchens started working for Exxon (now Exxon Mobile) as an accountant in Houston. He was with Exxon for a few years before having the opportunity to move to Alabama. Kitchens started working for a small oil and gas company called Warrior Drilling & Engineering in Tuscaloosa.
“After several different job changes and stuff, I ended up getting a job with a co-op in Fairbanks, Alaska,” Kitchens said. “Served as their general manager for a couple of years before the opportunity opened up here in Alabama.”
Joe Wheeler EMC serves about 43,000 customers and has 4,600 miles of power lines in unincorporated areas of Morgan and Lawrence counties. In Alaska, Kitchen’s utility company served between 35,000 and 36,000 customers.
“The service area up there was 100 miles long in two different directions, so the population density is a lot different than it is here,” Kitchens said.
Kitchens, who now lives in Decatur, said Alaska was a beautiful place to live but the winters are incredibly hard compared to Alabama. He said it was a good experience and he was grateful for his time there.
“I wouldn’t have qualified to get the job here at Joe Wheeler had I not worked up there first,” Kitchens said.
The new job was a chance to get back closer to family, Kitchens said. He said he has now lived in Decatur longer than he has lived anywhere and plans to stay here now that he’s retired.
Kitchens said over the course of 21 years he saw many changes, most related to technological advances. He said computers are used more and there is less paperwork than there used to be. Also, meter reading has changed.
“Instead of having meter readers go around and read meters, that’s done remotely now through the power lines,” Kitchens said. “That’s a big change.”
Kitchens said his proudest accomplishment at Joe Wheeler was setting up broadband internet access for Joe Wheeler customers.
“It will allow Joe Wheeler to supply high-speed internet service to anyone in their service area that wants it,” he said. “Flash Fiber is a separate company but owned by Joe Wheeler that provides internet service to the public.”
Getting internet access started for customers is just one thing Kitchens said he is proud of.
“Also, just in general working to improve Joe Wheeler’s reputation and respect in the communities we serve and live in,” he said.
Kanikovsky, said he has big shoes to fill and succeeding Kitchens will be a challenge.
“I consider him to be a very good, progressive leader, taking the company from what it was 21 years ago to what it is today including running very well the fiber (internet) side of the business which is a new undertaking for the company,” Kanikovsky said. “And of course, operating the natural gas company which existed before George came in but expanded under his leadership.”
Kanikovsky, 54, has had a 23-year cooperative electric utility career and came from SECO Energy in Central Florida where he served nine years as the chief financial officer. His first day as Joe Wheeler EMC’s general manager and CEO was Jan. 30. Kanikovsky said his plan is to pick up where Kitchens left off.
“The big project that I’m hoping I can see come to successful fruition is the Flash Fiber,” he said. “It’s been a very capital-intensive project for the company but it’s been really wonderful for the community, making a huge difference right now in Lawrence County. The big plan is to move into Morgan County and keep expanding that side of the business to provide absolutely outstanding service to the communities here.”
