The failure to deal with a troubled student and a lack of law enforcement preparedness that included a school resource officer who "froze" contributed to one of the nation's worst mass school shootings, Morgan County school and law enforcement leaders were told this week.
Tony Pustizzi, retired chief of the Coral Springs, Florida, Police Department, gave a presentation in Decatur on school safety and recounted the mistakes made before, during and after the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida, that he worked.
Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said Pustizzi’s presentation reemphasized the importance of school resource officers and being prepared.
“Going through the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting with that much detail reinforces the needs for highly trained and capable SROs in every one of our schools,” Puckett said. “We continue to work with Morgan County Schools to maximize the presence and capabilities of our program.
"And we need our first responders to be prepared. Something like this can happen at any time.”
Pustizzi stressed authorities have “got to be ready and have to get it right” when dealing with a tragic event such as the shooting in Parkland, which is just north of Coral Springs. The shooting claimed 17 people’s lives and injured 17 students, making it the fourth deadliest school shooting in the nation's history.
Mary Hillis, assistant principal of Decatur City Schools' Career Tech Academy, said student safety remains paramount in the system.
“Our primary goal is to keep our students safe,” she said. “We can learn so much from incidents like this, what went right, what went wrong. Learning and hearing this from the experts (like Pustizzi) is so valuable.”
About 100 people attended the presentation by Pustizzi, a 30-year law enforcement officer. He said the shooting could have been better handled with improved planning, communication and resources.
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office was highly criticized for its actions in the case before, during and after the incident.
When the shooting began, the veteran school resource officer at the school, Scot Peterson, did not have his weapon or vest with him. Pustizzi said school board policy did not allow Peterson to have the rifle in the school’s hallways. Surveillance video showed Peterson not pursuing the shooter and hiding rather than responding for 48 minutes, Pustizzi said.
Peterson was later charged with seven counts of child neglect with great bodily harm, three counts of culpable negligence and exposure to harm, and one count of perjury, according to court records.
“He froze,” Pustizzi said. “He was useless. Not a coward, just not mentally prepared.”
He said the victims were shot in the first 3 minutes, 48 seconds after the suspected shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was shown entering the building at 2:22 p.m.
It was 11 minutes after the shooting began that law enforcement officers entered the school building. Video showed Cruz leaving the building five minutes earlier. Pustizzi said 27 minutes after Cruz began shooting, the shooter walked into a nearby Walmart to buy a drink. “The officers were thinking he was still in the school, and he was actually leaving Walmart,” he said.
Cruz was detained nearly 2 miles from campus 81 minutes after the shooting began. He had left the campus while mixing in with other students fleeing to safety.
Officials also missed opportunities to intervene before the shooting, according to Pustizzi. He said Cruz had 120 documented disciplinary issues when he was a student at the school two years earlier, and he had social media posts indicating he was planning a school shooting.
Tips to the FBI about Cruz were handled improperly, Pustizzi said. Cruz had over 40 police calls to his house but “he was never deemed a threat to himself or others,” Pustizzi said.
There is also a need to be prepared for handling the aftermath of a tragedy because that process requires resources and personnel, the retired chief said. After the Parkland shooting, “cascading events” involving security with elected officials, media, informing families of the victims, funeral and hundreds of hours of mental health therapy needed to be addressed, he said.
“Be sure all information is correct before you speak to the press. Nobody wins when 17 people die,” he said.
Pustizzi said it took days to process the crime scene and said the case remains an open homicide investigation. The third-floor classrooms in the school's Building 12 remain nearly untouched since the 2018 massacre. Cruz, who was 19 when the shooting occurred, is in jail awaiting trial on 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.
Pustizzi said two surviving students took their own lives near the one-year anniversary of the shootings.
He stressed effective plans for different situations are vital and provided these suggestions:
• In an active shooter situation, run away if you can and hide in a secure place if you can’t. If you can’t leave the area, you must be prepared to fight.
• Have at least one SRO at every school at all times.
• Ensure that school administrators and law enforcement agencies communicate on safety plans during drills, perhaps quarterly.
• Have a good working relationship with a local emergency manager.
• Remember what your role is before, during and after an incident.
• You may not have time to wait for the SWAT.
• Train with realistic scenarios, wounds and deaths.
• Know when to be a “warrior.”
• Don’t be out-gunned. Have the right equipment. “Don’t wait on bolt cutters to get through a fence,” he said. “Ram the fence with a car.”
• People in schools and various agencies should work together, without an “us vs. them” mentality.
• Access information before it happens. Get keys to classrooms.
• Put bleeding control kits in classrooms.
• Be trained in CPR.
Morgan County Chief Deputy Alan Host said Pustizzi's presentation reminded those attending of the role the Sheriff's Office has in school safety.
"After the presentation many of the educators present sought us out to reiterate the value they place on the SRO program," he said. "They truly appreciate knowing there is a law enforcement presence in their school."
Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent of Decatur City Schools, is a member of an Alabama State Department of Education task force on school shootings. He said it was important for area lawmen and educators to be in the same room at the same time to hear Pustizzi’s discussion.
“It was a very good presentation that shows practices used and why we implement them,” he said. “I really feel like the background information Pustizzi gave showed why these practices are so important.”
He added that COVID-19 can't be allowed to “derail what we do in preparing and planning for an active shooting situation.”
Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said the four-hour presentation showed “you’ve got to be prepared. Something like this can happen anywhere, anytime.”
“I was touched by the compassion of the teachers involved in this tragedy,” he said. “If that story doesn’t touch your heart, you don’t have one.”
