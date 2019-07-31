Paul Box spends eight to nine hours a day behind the wheel of his Nissan Armada, shuttling passengers everywhere from the airport to doctor’s appointments, as a driver with both Uber and Lyft ride-hailing companies.
Last week was a good one for the 57-year-old Tanner resident. He made trips to Atlanta, Birmingham and Nashville, though he does his share of driving business executives to or from Huntsville International Airport, transporting elderly residents around town on their errands and taking young mothers and their kids to Point Mallard Aquatic Center.
"I really love this life," said Box, who estimates he drives about 1,000 miles a week. He starts his work day between 5 and 6 a.m. on the northern side of Decatur and then travels where customers dictate.
The London, England, native is part of the United States' growing ride-hailing trend. In Alabama, it’s been just over a year since ride-hailing companies were allowed by law to operate statewide. The Decatur City Council had earlier approved vehicles-for-hire certificates for Uber and Lyft. To use these services, customers order and pay for a ride with a smartphone app. Drivers, who work as independent contractors, use their own cars.
Crystal Brown, vice president of development for the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, welcomes the availability of ride-hailing services here.
“I think that with the ease of getting around and the cost-effectiveness of it, we’ll see this grow as we continue to grow,” Brown said. ”I think people have a level of comfort (with ride-hailing) that they may not have had” in the past.
The share of Americans using ride-hailing services has increased significantly over the years, with 36% of U.S. adults saying they had used a service such as Uber or Lyft, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted last fall. By comparison, 15% of Americans said they had used these services in late 2015, and a third had never heard of ride-hailing.
Uber spokeswoman Evangeline George declined to give data on the number of drivers operating in the state or in specific municipalities.
“Since the statewide law took effect, Uber has grown throughout Alabama,” she said in an email. “We are always working to onboard new driver-partners and improve reliability in every part of the state.”
On Friday at 9 a.m., the Uber app showed that drivers were available in Decatur, and a check on the Lyft app an hour later showed nine drivers were available. It took four minutes after ordering Uber service on Friday morning for a driver to arrive at The Decatur Daily office on First Avenue.
Legislation allowing companies like Lyft and Uber to operate statewide went into effect in July 2018. Previously, they had been limited to municipalities that had approved them.
They are now exempt from local licensing, according to Sal Jasso, a revenue supervisor with Decatur's revenue department.
Jasso said that only Decatur Taxi has a taxi cab-limousine license with the city of Decatur for 2019. Taxi operations without a city license are only allowed to drop off riders, he said.
Decatur Taxi couldn't be reached for comment.
Ride-hailing companies have made efforts to expand their services to rural and remote areas, according to Pew, but lower population density, long travel distance and relatively low incentives for drivers are often cited as potential hurdles.
Caroline Rodier, associate director of the Urban Land Use and Transportation Center at the University of California, has researched transportation issues in the San Joaquin Valley, which has a mix of cities and rural stretches.
“You’re less likely to get a driver” if he or she has to travel some distance from a town to a rural area to pick up a passenger, she said. “It doesn’t make economic sense for them.”
Smaller cities in the area are hoping, though, that they are on the radar for ride-hailing expansion, especially for a town like Athens that doesn’t have a taxi operation.
“I think you’ll see (a growth in ride-hailing) here in the near future,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.
Since the 2010 Census, Athens' population has grown from 21,897 to an estimated 25,544 in 2017 and an estimated 26,247 last year.
“If someone wants to start up in one of the fastest-growing cities in the state of Alabama, my office is open,” Marks said.
“It’s a positive for any area — rural or urban,” to have ride-hailing available, said Craig Johnston, executive director of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
Johnston, who moved to Alabama from Austin, Texas, about two years ago, hopes people will see the potential work opportunities of ride-sharing.
“In a rural area, it could be a sensible option,” he said. “You don’t have to have brick-and-mortar” to operate. With the required documents, and “the right vehicle, you have a taxi service.”
Box worked in the printing industry for about 30 years before switching to ride-hailing a couple of years ago.
"I have over 1,000 rides so far," he said. "And I have no idea where I’m going next, who I’m picking up next.
“It’s an amazing job.”
