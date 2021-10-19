Decatur Morgan Hospital will hold a free one-hour session on Friday focused on robotic-assisted surgeries.
The “Rise of Robotics” event at the Cook Museum of Natural Science, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur, will offer an overview of the da Vinci Surgical System. The hands-on experience will begin at noon. Admission is free.
