Most county jail administrators and sheriffs in Alabama are looking for ways to pinch as many pennies as they can given the recent rise of food costs.
The consumer price index for all food items increased 6.3% in 2021, and sheriffs are reimbursed $2.25 per inmate per day by the state to feed each inmate at least two nutritionally balanced meals that add up to 2,000 calories per day.
The law calls for each inmate to receive two meals a day, but most are fed three.
At the Morgan County Jail, "food costs are up significantly," said spokesman Mike Swafford. "In 2021, we saw a 36% increase, and the costs are continuing to rise."
He said supply shortages are also driving up costs.
"The shortages have pushed us into buying higher-cost items," he said. "For example, tuna is a lower-cost protein, but when it is unavailable, we buy more chicken, which has a higher price tag."
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said there were only three months in 2021 where revenue from the state exceeded expenses. The last time the jail food budget had a surplus was in May when it was $1,100 in the black.
Since then, jail food expenses have far exceeded the amount of revenue coming in from the state, Singleton said.
“Food costs have gone up a little until the last four months where it’s put us in the red,” he said. “It’s depleted our reserves to the point where we may have to ask for emergency funding from the state.”
Singleton said he’s been in contact with county commissioners to let them know that this may be necessary.
Singleton said he had about $60,000 in reserve money for the jail toward the beginning of 2021. As of last month, he said there was about $20,000 left in reserve.
The cost of meat, poultry, fish and eggs are up 5.9% over last year and up 15.7% from prices in August 2019.
Eggs are a staple in the Lauderdale County Jail where Singleton estimates they use at least 30 dozen a morning.
A typical breakfast in the jail is an egg, bread, grits or oatmeal and a turkey sausage patty or link.
Most prisons across the country spend less than $3 per day to feed an inmate, and Alabama spends less than that. Until 2019, sheriffs were allowed to spend $1.75 per inmate per day for food. Now they are refunded $2.25.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections is allowed to spend $3.04 per day per inmate on food, while the Ohio Department of Corrections pays $3.95 per day per inmate, according to published reports.
In Teton County, Wyoming, prisons with 45 or more inmates spend $6.04 per meal per inmate.
Making up the difference
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said his food budget began going into the red in the last four months of 2021.
Since then, he’s called in the county Chief Operating Officer Richie Beyer to find a solution to the problem.
Franklin said the county has a built-in clause in its contract with the cities within the county to increase their cost to house their inmates by 3% per year.
“We may have to look at that increase,” Franklin said. “Food cost — everything has gone up significantly in the jail, so we’re taking a beating because of inflation.”
Franklin said his jail administrator does what she can to find good deals for food for the inmates.
Saved by donations
County jails manage to keep some of their food costs down through donations from local businesses.
Lawrence County Chief Jail Administrator Danny McMillin said the jail food budget would be further in the red if it weren’t for donations.
“These last few months we’ve been very fortunate,” he said. “We have had turkeys, hams, bananas and milk donated to the jail. We have one particular business that gives us about $1,000 of food items a month.”
McMillin said the Lawrence County Jail’s food expense have fluctuated throughout the year. He said he’s seen the jail spend as little as $6,000 per month and as much as $17,000 per month for food.
He said even with donations, the jail had a deficit of about $4,000 on inmate food in 2021.
“If it weren’t for the support of the communities chipping in we would be about $9,000 in the hole," he said.
Like most jails throughout the state, Lawrence County’s jail is overcrowded. The jail is built to hold 96 inmates.
McMillin said the jail had had as many as 180 inmates in 2021. The jail had 150 inmates just two days before Christmas.
Singleton said the Lauderdale County Jail occasionally gets donated food whether it be day-old bread or food items that are just about to expire.
“They will call us offering it, and we gladly go and pick it up,” he said. “So sometimes the inmates may get something sweet with their dinner only because it’s been donated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.