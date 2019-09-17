D190917 drone
Jack Steinhilper of Decatur braves the Monday afternoon heat as he guides his drone through a takeoff at Point Mallard Park. The high in Decatur reached 98 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will range from 97-99 today and 95-97 Wednesday in the Decatur area, said Dan Dixon, a meteorologist with the weather service in Huntsville. A weak cold front should provide relief Thursday when the temperature will reach only the upper 80s to lower 90s, Dixon said. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa
