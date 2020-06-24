Riverfest, a Decatur-based barbecue and music festival, has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus, organizers announced today.
The event, which celebrated 25 years last year and typically attracts more than 60 professional and backyard barbecue teams from across the United States, was scheduled for Sept. 11-12.
This marks the second fundraiser the nonprofit Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama canceled. The organization planned to host the 20th annual Wet Dog Triathlon in June.
This is such a disappointment and also insane.
