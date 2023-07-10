Lane Road, bottom, splits where it intersects U.S. 31 opposite Sparkman Street in Hartselle. An Alabama Department of Transportation project will improve the Sparkman/Lane Road intersection at U.S. 31 as well as Curry Street and U.S. 31. [BRUCE MCLELLAN/DECATUR DAILY]
A state contractor is planning to start multiple road projects this week in the Hartselle area on U.S. 31 and Alabama 36.
Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison said Friday he’s particularly excited about that Wiregrass Construction plans to start building and improving turn lanes between Sparkman Street/Lane Road and Curry Street at U.S. 31.
“The project was supposed to begin in February, but they made changes to the drainage grades after they had already bid it out,” Garrison said. “It should make it safer and improve traffic flow.
The $1.9 million project is funded by the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program II through the Rebuild Alabama Act, with a match from the city for engineering.
“It’s about $200,000 for the match,” Garrison said. “We were about to budget for it this year.”
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the project includes construction of concrete medians and new roadway lighting.
The contractor anticipates sign installation early in the week, with work to follow later in the week if weather permits. Motorists should expect single-lane closures and median closures at times during the project.
The project is anticipated to be completed around the end of the year.
Starting Wednesday, ALDOT says Wiregrass plans to begin resurfacing about five miles of Alabama 36 on the west side of Hartselle from U.S 31 to New Cut Road near Danville.
“They’ve already done the east side of Alabama 36 so I guess they’re doing the west side now,” Garrison said. “That’s a state project that we’re not involved in.”
In the $1.5 million project, Wiregrass Construction will mill and repave the road. The project is anticipated to be complete this fall.
