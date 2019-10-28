Routine aviation operations of U.S. Army aircraft will be conducted today and Tuesday in the Decatur area, according to the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center located at Redstone Arsenal.
The operations adhere to all regulations of the Army and the Federal Aviation Administration, and residents should not be concerned, according to the center. The type of aircraft wasn’t released.
The operations had originally been scheduled over the weekend but were delayed because of weather conditions.
The center’s services are provided to ensure the safety, performance and reliability of military hardware and embedded software in their operational environment.
