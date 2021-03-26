The 32nd Annual Saint Ann School Seafood Fiesta will be on April 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Due to COVID restraints, it will be a carryout-only event. It will be at the school located at 3910 Spring Ave. S.W.
The event will include items such as seafood gumbo, red beans with sausage, shrimp cocktail, tamales, tacos, fajitas and chicken quesadillas.
