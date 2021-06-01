After a year of loss and division in the United States, veterans and other community members came together on Memorial Day to honor Morgan County soldiers who've fallen in battle, those who died in the last year and those still living.
Sam Heflin, mayor of Priceville and the guest speaker at Monday's ceremony, captured the mood of the event at Roselawn Cemetery when he described an encounter he had with a World War II veteran in which he thanked the veteran for his service.
“(The veteran) said, ‘You’re worth it,’” Heflin said. “What a powerful statement. Let me ask you: Are we worth it? Are we involved? We have the responsibility to these young men and women that have given their life to ensure that these freedoms survive. We have the responsibility to vote, to serve, to make our country worth their sacrifice.”
Decatur’s Memorial Day ceremony was organized by the Combined Patriotic Organizations of Morgan County, a coalition of 10 different military and civic groups in the area. Speakers led the program from the steps of Roselawn Funeral Home as veterans and an audience watched from under a tent and around the facility.
Matthew McMunn, 92, handed out American flags to people present and said he was grateful to attend the program of remembrance as a surviving U.S. Army veteran.
“I come out here and give out flags each year,” McMunn said. “I’m one of the people that is very fortunate with respect to my military service.”
John Johnson, commander of the Wheeler Brown Hendrix chapter of the Disabled American Veterans, opened the ceremony with an invocation, followed by Decatur High School JROTC cadets who led a color guard presentation.
Jana Mendoza, 17, is the battalion executive officer of the school’s JROTC and said she was honored to participate in the ceremony among the nation’s veterans.
“I felt great remembering those who have fallen for our country,” Mendoza said. “Being in the JROTC program opens a lot of pathways.”
Mendoza and other cadets also led an Empty Hat Chairs ceremony in which they stood and placed their hats on their seats as a sign of respect for attending veterans. Officials of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4190 and the Blue Star Mothers of Morgan County then recognized veterans and Gold Star Mothers attending the ceremony.
Blue Star Mothers are mothers with children in active service in the U.S. armed forces, while Gold Star Mothers are those whose children died in service.
Silence overtook the ceremony as Morgan County Circuit Court judges called out names of veterans who have died in the past year. Bob Brannon, communications officer for American Legion Post 15 and assistant director for its American Legion Riders chapter, said he felt this was the most emotional segment of the day.
“It’s very honorable to stop and reflect not only as a group all veterans but identify by names those who have really made the ultimate sacrifices,” Brannon said. “My father was in the Army and oftentimes when I come to events like these it brings back memories of my father and the service he provided to the country.”
Members of the Marine Corps League of Morgan County Detachment 1427 walked with Gold Star Mothers to lay memorial wreaths in recognition of children they lost. The detachment’s commandant is Mike Claborn, 62, who said he understood the hardship the mothers had gone through and hoped his unit's presence at the ceremony could be supportive.
“Having served and lost friends — most of mine were killed in Iraq — it’s a touching thing,” Claborn said. “If a Marine dies, we will stand next to the casket at visitation.”
Claborn served in the Marine Corps from 1978-2008 and spent time in Iraq during his service.
After a three-gun volley performed by the honor guard of American Legion Post 15, cadet Sgt. Dakota Bauer with Decatur High JROTC, played taps before Johnson of the Disabled American Veterans concluded the ceremony with a benediction.
Theresa Groves, 62, upcoming director of Decatur’s American Legion Riders chapter, was pleased at the turnout of the ceremony.
“I think the community of Decatur’s wonderful for showing out and showing support for veterans,” she said.
Monday's observance came at the end of a tumultuous 12 months in which the nation dealt with a deadly pandemic and confronted racial injustice. Claborn said the ceremony was an important tribute to soldiers who died in combat and that while unifying, Memorial Day is above political division.
“Nobody asks who you vote for out here, nobody asks those guys who they vote for,” he said. “They didn’t get a chance to vote.”
