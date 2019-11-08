An entrepreneurial training program for high school students is organizing a 5-kilometer race next month that will benefit the ministry Clothe Our Kids of North Alabama.
The Decatur Morgan CEO program's Santa Chase will start at 9 a.m. Dec. 7 at Point Mallard. The fee to run is $20 and includes a race T-shirt. For more information and a link to registration, visit thesantachase.com.
Clothe Our Kids provides free clothes and hygiene kits to children and teenagers in Morgan and Lawrence counties.
