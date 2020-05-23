A scaled-down version of the Alabama Jubilee Hot-Air Balloon Classic featuring a morning flight by local pilots was postponed from today until Sunday morning because of the weather.
Pilots and organizers met this morning and felt, because of wind speeds, that it would be best to wait a day.
Pilots would take off off from different locations in Morgan County for a hot-air balloon flight. The pilots plan to meet at 6 a.m. Sunday to gauge the weather and wind and decide whether to fly.
Pilots and organizers said that there will be only a morning flight shortly after the meeting, weather permitting.
We could not fly Saturday mroning because of high winds aloft and the low cloud cover. We will try again Sunday morning! Watch our Facebook page for updates: Alabama Jubilee Hot-air Balloon Classic.
