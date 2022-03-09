Area school districts opened up enrollment for pre-kindergarten last month, and most of them expect to accommodate all students registering after receiving state grants that enabled them to add extra classrooms.
Decatur City Schools’ pre-K enrollment this year sits at 244 students and they have had 183 students sign up for next school year. Federal Programs Supervisor Melissa Scott said they do not currently have a waiting list and registration for pre-K does not close until capacity is reached.
“We enroll until we fill up all the spots,” Scott said. “We have 15 (pre-K) classrooms in 10 of our elementary schools so we can enroll up to 270.”
Scott said the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education funds the pre-K programs in Decatur schools. She said DCS has been discussing with the department the possibility of obtaining a state Office of School Readiness grant, which would allow the district to add more classrooms.
“Right now, we struggle to have room,” Scott said. “We’ve talked to them about getting a grant for an additional classroom.”
Scott said the grant would help because she expects demand for the pre-K program to increase after two years of the pandemic.
“Like everyone else during the past two (COVID-19) years, we’ve seen enrollment down a little bit,” Scott said. “But we do hope and expect to see (enrollment) get back up to our maximum numbers and more (next school) year.”
Hartselle City Schools’ pre-K enrollment period ended last month but Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said there are still available spots because of the Office of School Readiness grant the school system obtained last year that allowed them to add a 10th pre-K class.
There are currently 155 students enrolled in Hartselle’s pre-K classes. Jones said 127 students have registered so far for next school year.
“By the time school started this year, we may have had eight on a waiting list,” Jones said. “But, eventually, those that wanted in got in. We added a class last year because we received a grant after registration, so that’s why there is no waiting list (for next school year).”
Morgan County Schools currently has 237 pre-K students in 15 classrooms and 266 students that have registered for next school year.
Tanya McCain, program specialist for Morgan County Schools, said they are not planning on adding any pre-K classrooms for the next school year.
“At this time, we are exploring options and making decisions based on current enrollment need,” McCain said. "Our numbers indicate that there are potential wait lists for five out of our nine school sites."
McCain said that pre-K registration remains open continuously.
In Limestone County Schools, there is at least one pre-K class in each school and Creekside Elementary currently has three, but the system needs more to accommodate demand. Spokeswoman Ashley Graves said Creekside is at full capacity.
There are currently 187 students enrolled in pre-K classes in Limestone County Schools and 318 students are registered for next year. The last day to register for pre-K classes is March 18.
Graves said the school district is trying to obtain an Office of School Readiness grant so they can add another classroom at Blue Springs Elementary.
The population of Limestone County has grown from 82,782 in 2010 to 103,570 in 2020 and Graves said she has noticed particular pre-K growth in the eastern part of the county.
“The increased enrollment might also have something to do with the fact that people are getting more comfortable with their kids being back in a classroom setting after two years of the pandemic,” Graves said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.