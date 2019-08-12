The Decatur City Schools Foundation’s annual Dream Big luncheon will be Aug. 27 from 11.30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Decatur Riverfront.
Tickets are $50 and must be reserved by Aug. 20.
Johan Khalilian, who grew up in an area of Chicago known for gang violence and crime, will be the guest speaker.
Stevi Price, foundation executive director, said Khalilian will share his story about how his “dreams, choices and determination transformed a poverty stricken child into a national speaker.”
Tickets to the event may be purchased by email at info@decaturcsf.org or by calling 256-616-1734.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.