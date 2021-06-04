With bills to pay and her husband recovering from a recent surgery, Nikki Printz-Bensko said Decatur City Schools' summer meals program is a big help in providing their young children with a nutritious breakfast and lunch.
“We have a whole lot of bills,” said Nikki Printz-Bensko, as she and Getty Printz-Bensko picked up meals and cartons of milk for their younger children, ages 2 and 5, on Thursday at Banks-Caddell Elementary School. “It makes things so much easier for us.”
Their older children, ages 10 and 8, are attending the Summer Learning Academy, where they receive free breakfast and lunch.
Decatur City Schools is among area school districts making sure children get meals during the summer break, offering free grab-and-go prepackaged food at school locations.
The Decatur district’s Child Nutrition Program is participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, providing breakfasts and lunches to children 18 years and younger, said CNP Director Devin Williamson.
The meals are distributed, starting this week through July 22, at Banks-Caddell with curbside pickup at the back of the school, Monday through Thursday from noon to 12:30 p.m. Meals will not be provided on July 5, in observance of Independence Day.
Nataly McDermott picked up meals and cartons of chocolate milk for her 4-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son, appreciative of the assistance as the cost of groceries continues to climb.
The program will be helpful "with my kids at home this summer," she said. "They always want snacks."
Williamson said children attending summer school and Summer Learning Academy programs at 14 different locations will also get free breakfast and lunch.
---
Limestone
The summer meals program in Limestone County will be offered for children 18 years and younger and special needs students, starting Monday and continuing through July 9 at Blue Springs Elementary School, with breakfast handed out from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
Meals must be picked up inside the front door of the school.
Teresa Rogers, Limestone County Schools' CNP director, said meals will be available at two additional schools — Cedar Hill and Piney Chapel elementary schools — from June 21 to July 9. Meals must be picked up inside those schools also.
Elementary students participating in the district’s summer reading program SOAR during these dates will also receive free breakfast and lunch.
“Our children in the summertime, a lot of times, don’t get the meals they need, and we want to provide nutritious meals for them,” Rogers said.
---
Athens
Athens City Schools is again partnering with the nonprofit Full Tummy Project for a summer food distribution/meal program, offering free meals this month for anyone 18 years old and younger.
“This service is crucial for the children of our community, and it is such a blessing to know that anyone 18 and younger can receive a free meal daily,” said Superintendent Beth Patton. “Athens City Schools is thankful for the volunteers who make this happen.”
Grab-and-go-style meals will be distributed, with one lunch and one snack for all children 18 and younger, whether or not they are an Athens City Schools student.
Pickup dates start Monday and continue through June 25, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon at Athens Intermediate School.
---
Hartselle/Lawrence
Hartselle City Schools and Lawrence County Schools are offering summer meals for the first time.
Lawrence County CNP Director Michelle Chenault said the program starts Monday and runs through July 30. It is funded through the USDA National School Lunch Program’s Seamless Summer Option.
Grab-and-go individually wrapped items for breakfast and lunch will be available at four sites: Moulton, Hazlewood, East Lawrence and Hatton elementary schools.
She said meals will be available to children ages 18 and younger, each Monday and Wednesday from noon until 12:30 p.m. Participants are asked to go to the schools closest to their residences and to walk up to the schools to pick up meals.
“It will be first-come, first-served,” Chenault said.
Participants are asked to pre-order meals using a form available at schools and the school district’s websites and social media.
In Hartselle, free summer meals are available to all children 18 years of age and under that reside in Hartselle city limits or attend Hartselle City Schools.
Breakfast and lunch meals will be available for pickup Monday through Thursday at Hartselle High School in the bus lane from 11-11:15 a.m.
CNP Director Jenny Newton said the program will be offered the first three weeks of June, starting Monday.
The child does not have to be present to receive meals, but the parent must state the child's name and school they attend. For planning purposes, those who want to pick up meals are asked to fill out a form on the district’s website.
Through June 30, Morgan County Schools is providing free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday for students attending summer programs.
