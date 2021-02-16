Icy limbs and slippery roads will remain a threat as temperatures stay below freezing today, and public school systems in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties will either have virtual classes or no classes.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville forecast a low of 10 degrees with a wind chill around zero this morning.
“An ice storm warning will expire at 6 a.m. (today), but temperatures won’t get above the mid-20s,” said NWS Meteorologist Kris White. “The precipitation the area will see Monday night will cause ice to be on the ground until Wednesday.”
He said Wednesday’s low will be about 16 degrees and reach a high in the low 40s.
Most businesses in downtown Decatur and along Sixth Avenue never opened or closed early Monday because of the threat of icing from freezing temperatures that moved into the area Sunday.
“Our business is slow because of the ice and rain,” said Bob Patel, owner of PSI convenience store on Sixth Avenue Southeast. “We’re closing early (Monday night). It’s not safe to be out on the roads.”
More than 20 vehicles wrecked along a slick stretch of U.S. 231 early Monday morning in the Brindlee Mountain area near the two bridges that were replaced, widened and reopened in late September after a landslide destroyed them on Feb. 13, 2020.
“We were very fortunate there were no major injuries involved in those wrecks,” said Morgan County sheriff’s spokesman Mike Swafford. “There were some bumps and bruises, but overall we were really lucky.”
He said the first calls were received at 6:03 a.m. Monday and then several more calls came in immediately.
“It was dark, foggy conditions and there was a sheet of ice on the bridges that the motorists couldn’t see,” he said. “Most of the cars went in ditches and a few were hit by other motorists. Nearly all of the vehicles were drivable.”
He said both lanes were reopened to traffic by 10:30 a.m.
Some roads impassable
Greg Abercrombie, Morgan County District 4 commissioner, said Monday afternoon the 10 mountain roads in eastern Morgan County were open, but he advised people to stay off all roads until the weather dries and temperatures rise about freezing.
“We’ve got two trucks already equipped to salt roads if it gets bad enough,” he said.
Daphne Ellison with the Limestone County EMA office said her office was anticipating downed trees and power outages because of ice forming on power lines and trees. There was a report of a downed power line late Monday afternoon at Oakdale Road and Big Oak Drive.
“All of our roads have been deemed impassible,” Ellison said Monday. “We’ve had a few fender benders across the county today because of slick roads. We’ll likely see more Tuesday. We’re urging people to stay off the roads if they can.”
Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton said roads west of Alabama 101 were impassible on Monday afternoon. “We’re concerned about black ice (forming overnight), and we’ve got trees sagging and limbs breaking scattered throughout the county, especially on the west side. ... People need to stay off the roads.”
School plans
Several school systems had breaks scheduled for today, and others changed plans because of the weather threat.
Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said all city school classes will be virtual today because of poor road conditions. No decision has been made on Wednesday’s classes, he said Monday afternoon.
Hartselle City School Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said the system is on a scheduled winter break Monday and today. She said a decision would be made on Wednesday’s classes this afternoon.
Morgan County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Screws said the Connected Campus/parent-teacher conference day scheduled for today will be virtual.
“Students will continue with virtual lessons for Tuesday. School campuses will be closed on Tuesday,” she said. “Wednesday classes will be taught remotely as they have in recent months.”
Ashley Graves, spokeswoman for the Limestone County Schools, said schools were already set to be closed today as faculty would be undergoing professional development.
Athens City Schools will be closed today because of the inclement weather, according to district spokeswoman Ginger Hickman. She said a decision on Wednesday’s classes will come this afternoon.
Also in Athens, municipal court was canceled for today, and garbage pickup is delayed until at least Wednesday.
In Lawrence County, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the system will be closed today, and he will make a decision this afternoon if school will be held Wednesday.
The Morgan County Courthouse will be closed today, according to Commission Chairman Ray Long. He said no garbage pickup would take place today and should resume Wednesday.
Emily Long, spokeswoman for the city of Decatur, on Monday afternoon said City Hall would open at 10 a.m. today. No decision had been made on whether garbage would be collected. She said Decatur Municipal Court dockets for today are canceled.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence county health departments will be closed today and will not be administering COVID-19 vaccines.
“Persons scheduled for COVID-19 booster doses at the Northern District county locations will be worked in over the next two weeks,” according to an ADPH statement.
