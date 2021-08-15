Grants and community donations have helped make sure local students get the school supplies they need for the school year that began this month.
“At Danville, our school provided school supplies for our students this year,” said teacher Abby Young.
Young is a first-year teacher with a third grade class at Danville-Neel Elementary school.
“I walked into my classroom with a closet full of school supplies,” she said.
“The community is great at giving back,” said Chase Martin, a coach and teacher at Brewer High. “I did an Amazon Wish List this year because I did not know that we would get the Cares Act money until our administrators asked us for $150 worth of materials for each of the new teachers. The community really does give back and really cares about the teachers."
Kellie Tanner, the director of federal programs in Morgan County Schools, said there is federal money that some schools will be able to use this year to buy school supplies.
“A lot of our schools, especially elementary schools, are Title I and they are providing school supplies for their students,” she said, “We also received a lot of additional federal money — the ESSER and Cares Act."
She said Priceville had a big community event earlier this month that provided a lot of school supplies. "No child will go without in this district," she said.
According to the Office of Elementary & Secondary Education, Congress set aside approximately $13.2 billion of the $30.75 billion allotted to the Education Stabilization Fund through the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER I Fund).
The purpose of these grants is to confront the problems that COVID-19 has caused and is continuing to cause in elementary and secondary schools across the nation.
Piney Chapel Elementary in Limestone County was able to use Title I fees to purchase school supplies for all of its students.
“We have around 200 students, and we were able to purchase supplies for all of them,” said Rebecca Dunnivant, Piney Chapel’s principal. “We have around 73% of free or reduced lunches, so we have a high poverty rate here.”
Private donors like local churches also pitched in and donated supplies.
“Some Lawrence County schools have benefited greatly from private donors that have donated over $2,000,” said Jon Bret Smith, superintendent of Lawrence County Schools.
“We have given out supplies for over 270 students in Limestone County,” said Daisy McCormack, program coordinator for Limestone County Churches Involved, which is a food bank that provides food and general assistance to Limestone County residents. “I think it will go over 300.”
This was the sixth year that LCCI has been donating school supplies to Limestone County students. They were not able to do it last year because of the pandemic.
In Decatur, the 25th annual Back to School Jam organized by Decatur Youth Services provided about 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to students on July 30.
