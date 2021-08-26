Banks-Caddell Elementary in Decatur City Schools and three schools in Lawrence County are transitioning to virtual learning due to a rapid increase in COVID cases.
In-person classes remain optional today at Banks-Caddell, but the school will be exclusively virtual from Friday until Sept. 7, according to Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield.
Banks-Caddell had four staffers and four students who had tested positive for the virus as of Friday. As of Wednesday, 10 students had tested positive and another 18 were symptomatic, according to Satterfield.
He said more than 12% of the students and about 21% of the staff were absent either because they had tested positive or were in quarantine due to close contact with someone who tested positive. Instruction is severely hampered when that percentage of staff and students are out, he said, whether due to COVID-19 or the flu.
"We know it's hard on the parents, and we don't take that lightly," Satterfield said. "It's not something we wanted to do, but the numbers dictated it. ... We had to do something to get that school back to a healthy state."
He said Austin Junior High had the highest number of students testing positive as of Wednesday with 25. Because those testing positive and those quarantined came to only 6% of the student population, and because staff have so far not been impacted at the school, it has not had to transition to virtual.
Lawrence County Schools on Wednesday switched three schools to online instruction as cases soared past last year’s numbers, according to Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
Hatton Elementary, Hatton High School and East Lawrence Elementary in Caddo will end in-person instruction until Sept. 7. The schools each have 15 to 20 positive cases with nearly 100 more students being sent home due to close contact with the infected students, Smith said. He said East Lawrence Elementary had more than 100 students in close contact with infected students.
“We saw a spike in positives and cases started doubling,” he said. “When a kid gets sick, we are seeing a number of kids in close contact getting infected. Last year, we might have had only three or four in close contact getting sick. Now about half are getting sick.”
Health officials have said the delta variant of the coronavirus, now dominant throughout the state, is far more transmissible than variants that were common last school year and more readily infects children.
“We want kids in school, but this year is different. We are going to do whatever it takes to keep kids safe,” Smith said. “We not mandating masks so far.”
Wi-Fi buses will be parked in the Hatton and Caddo areas to give parents and students access to high-speed internet, Smith said. Younger students will receive written assignments.
Smith said Lawrence County High School, Moulton Middle and Moulton Elementary will return to traditional learning on Monday. Those schools have been virtual-only since last week.
Decatur City Schools reports the number of districtwide COVID cases and quarantines each Friday. The report sent out Friday by Superintendent Michael Douglas said 110 students and 15 staff members had tested positive, and another 49 were awaiting test results. Twenty-two of the cases appeared to be the result of student-to-student transmission, according to the report.
Austin Junior High had the most infected students Friday with 21, followed by Austin Middle with 19. The highest number of staff testing positive was at Banks-Caddell.
Judy Smith, the administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District, said she is not surprised with the increase in cases.
“Across the state we are seeing climbing, climbing numbers of positive cases in kids,” Judy Smith said. “The schools are doing everything they can to keep the kids safe but also keep them in school. They’re doing that while dealing with the impassioned opinions of parents. It is just a horrible dilemma for schools.”
She said school administrators are working hard to keep in-person classroom instruction, but students under the age of 12 that cannot get vaccinated are prone to infection from adults where only 36% of them are fully vaccinated in the state of Alabama.
“If the adults are not protected by the vaccine, there’s no way children who are not eligible for the vaccine can be protected because there’s so much exposure,” she said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported last week that an average of 65 Morgan County residents have tested positive for the virus per day. Out of the residents that were tested last week, 20.6% have been infected.
As of Wednesday, Decatur Morgan Hospital had 45 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another nine that were presumed to have the virus but were awaiting test results. Nine of the patients were in intensive care, including five on ventilators.
