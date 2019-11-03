A $1.6 billion plant Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA is constructing in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County has Decatur-area school systems expanding how they deliver career technical education.
The plant’s opening — slated for 2021 — will create a huge demand for skilled labor, and a significant number of the jobs will not require four-year college degrees, Morgan County Economic Development Association President Jeremy Nails said.
This means Mazda Toyota, which plans to employ 4,000, will be counting on school systems to supply some of the plant’s workers, Nails said.
Suppliers to the plant are expected to bring several thousand more jobs to the area.
This is why Decatur City Superintendent Michael Douglas said the system is looking at making welding available at the Career Academies of Decatur, opening two additional bays for automotive mechanics and expanding general maintenance offerings so that students can graduate with certifications in trades such as electrical and plumbing.
“We believe in what we’re already doing but when a plant has specific needs, we have to meet those needs because every student is not going to college,” Douglas said.
Jamie Hall, a project manager and adviser for production hiring at Mazda Toyota, said recently that 3,000 of the 4,000 jobs will be production team leaders and team members.
To fill the positions, Hall said the plant will need 40,000 applicants because only 7% to 10% “will actually pass our process.”
“We are aware of the challenges of getting students ready for a job and we have been for years,” said Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr.
Mazda Toyota elevated the challenge, “because it’s not just jobs in their plant, but jobs suppliers are generating,” he said.
Hopkins said students in automotive classes at the Morgan County Schools Technology Park at Brewer High are already training on engines Toyota supplied, part of an effort to “make them aware of job opportunities close to home.”
Morgan County recently used a $50,000 grant to purchase a computerized arm similar to the one Mazda Toyota plans to use in its assembly plant, said Jeremy Childers, who is career tech and workforce development director for the school system.
“We have 24 Toyota engines, but the arm is something different and challenging,” he said, adding that Mazda Toyota supplied the grant money to purchase the equipment and that the district’s automotive teacher is preparing to receive training on how to operate the equipment.
Nails said a big change since Mazda Toyota picked north Alabama for its assembly plant is employers and educators have gotten on the same page, and students now understand they can have great careers in the Decatur area without four-year degrees.
“This is a major shift in thinking,” he said.
Nails said school systems know what industry is expecting and have ramped up career technical education that will allow students to graduate and obtain gainful employment.
“A student may not be good at English or plan to get a four-year degree, but that student can make a good living in the area with the proper certification or with a two-year degree,” he said.
After meeting with Mazda Toyota officials earlier this year, Hartselle City Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said the system added programs that will allow students to graduate with Manufacturing Skill Standards Council certification.
MSSC is an industry-led nonprofit that provides national standards for training and certification, offering entry-level and more experienced workers an opportunity to acquire skills they need to work in a manufacturing sector that’s no longer “grit and grind,” school leaders said.
“They told us every employee needs this certification,” Jones said, adding that the state in 2012 put in place a directive requiring school systems to make sure every graduate is ready for college or a career.
In Athens City, the school district has formed a partnership with Drake State that will allow students to graduate with MSSC certification.
“The 21st century jobs are technology driven,” said Gia Russell, who handles career technical education for Athens City. “We’re having to integrate what these students need into our curriculum.”
She said Athens City also has implemented the state’s Ready to Work program, which is operated by the Alabama Community College System, and teaches a set of standards business and industry leaders say employers need.
John Seymour, president of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said he’s not surprised at the challenges school systems are facing as the manufacturing sector heats up.
About 20 years ago, the chamber commissioned a report that identified 25% of the jobs in Morgan County as being in manufacturing. He said there has always been a challenge in the Decatur area to provide a specialized workforce and training for workers.
Hopkins, too, said he has been aware of the challenge.
“We’re a rural school system, so we’ve always had a big need to prepare students for jobs that don’t require college degrees,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.