Some scientists are concerned that PFAS, the “forever chemicals” that are pervasive in Morgan and Lawrence counties, could increase the severity of COVID-19 and reduce the effectiveness of vaccines.
Jamie DeWitt, a professor of immunotoxicology at East Carolina University who is researching the interaction between PFAS and COVID-19, said few studies have been completed as it relates to the coronavirus, but many studies have focused on the effect of PFAS on other pathogens.
“One of the things we understand about the PFAS that we’ve studied is that they can reduce the body’s ability to make antibodies. You need to make antibodies when you get exposed to a pathogen, especially a new pathogen,” she said Monday.
“You also need to make antibodies when you get a vaccine. It’s a really important part of your immune response. Because we know PFAS reduce the ability of the body to make antibodies, that means there’s an increased risk that somebody could get more easily infected, could experience more severe infection and, when it comes time for a vaccine, they may not make a really great antibody response to that vaccine.”
PFAS, or per- and polyfluoralkyl substances, are found in the Tennessee River, fish tissue, groundwater and numerous waterways in Morgan and Lawrence counties. In addition to PFAS historically disposed of on its own Decatur property, 3M Co. has identified in a report to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management a dozen possible offsite dump locations in Morgan and Lawrence counties where PFAS has been detected, including several sites in Decatur.
Downstream of the 3M Decatur plant, PFAS showed up in drinking water of customers of West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority. A 2015 lawsuit against 3M and others alleging the drinking water had been contaminated for years settled, and the money the authority received has been used to upgrade its treatment system to remove PFAS.
While studies of some PFAS, especially PFOA and PFOS, are extensive, studies are just beginning to determine whether PFAS exposure increases susceptibility to COVID-19 and possibly reduces the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.
“Those of us who think about PFAS and immunotoxicity are concerned about that,” said Courtney Carignan, exposure scientist and environmental epidemiologist at Michigan State University. “We don’t want to scare people, but it’s something we’re looking at. It seems this information should be shared with PFAS-impacted communities because it might affect people’s behavior (and) they might be more careful if they know they may be more susceptible.”
PFAS are referred to as “forever chemicals” because they don’t degrade in the environment and may collect in the organs and blood and are very slow to leave the body.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, studies have found that PFAS exposure can cause disruption of the human immune system, and lab experiments on animals have shown the same. The chemicals may also be associated with kidney and liver cancer, increased cholesterol, high blood pressure and other conditions that tend to increase the risk of severe cases of COVID-19.
“If you have a contaminant that is toxic like PFAS, the concern is that it could reduce your body’s immune response — this is your body’s ability to respond to a pathogen and create an antibody for it so your body can fight it off,” Carignan said.
Cytokine storm
She said scientists believe PFAS is an “immune disruptor.” It may decrease the body’s immune response to the coronavirus and vaccines, which could result in more susceptibility to COVID-19 and possibly to weaker antibody production for PFAS-exposed people who receive the vaccine. On the other hand, it can also cause an “autoimmune response” where the immune system overreacts to the presence of the virus.
“That’s what autoimmunity is, the body incorrectly responding to itself, creating inflammation,” Carignan said.
One concern, Carignan said, is that this destructive autoimmunity in PFAS-exposed individuals could be contributing to the “cytokine storm” that causes many COVID-19 deaths. In those COVID-19 cases, the body’s immune system essentially attacks itself, causing inflammation in the lungs and other organs. The cytokine storm sometimes results in deaths long after the virus is no longer present in the body, and Carignan and her colleagues worry that PFAS exposure could contribute to this syndrome.
“I think that’s possible,” Carignan said.
DeWitt said PFAS and its possible role in contributing to the cytokine storm is not well understood.
“The other side of the PFAS coin is that some studies have shown that the immune system becomes hyper-responsive,” DeWitt said. “It makes PFAS really challenging because in some people they suppress responses of the immune system and in other people, maybe even the same people, they enhance certain responses.”
A global leader in PFAS research, Philippe Grandjean of the Harvard School of Public Health, is studying the intersection between PFAS and COVID-19 and published a report on preliminary results in December.
Grandjean and several colleagues obtained plasma of people with known COVID-19 infections from biobanks in Denmark. Their conclusion, while preliminary, was that higher concentrations of PFBA, a chemical that is a byproduct of other PFAS chemicals, correlated with more severe cases of COVID-19.
3M Co. rejects the conclusion.
“The available scientific evidence does not support a causal relationship between PFAS exposures and COVID-19 health outcomes,” 3M spokesman Sean Lynch said Monday. “Additional research into the issue of potential immune effects can help advance the body of scientific evidence on this important matter.”
Lynch noted that PFBA was the only PFAS chemical of the eight evaluated by Grandjean that showed a correlation with more severe cases of COVID-19.
Grandjean acknowledged there is much more to learn about the overlap between PFAS exposure and COVID-19.
“At this point, we don’t have firm answers,” he said. “Old experiments show that, if PFAS-exposed, more mice die when infected by a virus. Now that the pollution has happened in Decatur, I would think that we at least have an obligation to study if the PFAS affects the COVID-19 infection and to do everything possible to limit any adverse consequences.”
Assistant State Health Director Karen Landers deferred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the question of whether PFAS exposure increases the severity of COVID-19.
In a recent statement, the CDC and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry acknowledged a concern.
“CDC/ATSDR recognizes that exposure to high levels of PFAS may impact the immune system. There is evidence from human and animal studies that PFAS exposure may reduce antibody responses to vaccines, and may reduce infectious disease resistance. Because COVID-19 is a new public health concern, there is still much we don’t know. More research is needed to understand how PFAS exposure may affect illness from COVID-19,” according to the statement.
But Landers pointed out that no study suggests that PFAS exposure should prevent people from obtaining a vaccine when it is available.
“Based on what limited articles are available, the effect of PFAS body burden on the efficacy of COVID vaccination is unknown and insufficient data is available to make a real determination on this subject,” she said. “County of residence or any potential exposures (to PFAS) should not be barriers to COVID 19 vaccine for currently eligible persons."
