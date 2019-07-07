CRANE HILL — Search crews will resume their efforts to find a missing Troy woman on Smith Lake on Monday morning after ruling out some locations Sunday.
Alabama Marine Patrol spokesman Sgt. Chad Pate said the search for Kelsey Nicole Starling, 26, was suspended around 5 p.m. Sunday. She fell into Smith Lake on Thursday night during a two-vessel crash involving boat operators from Decatur.
"We were able to rule out some locations, but unfortunately no recovery was made," Pate said in an email Sunday night. "Crews will be back on scene and searching tomorrow morning."
The operator of a 2012 Mastercraft wakeboard boat, William Jackson Fite, 23, of Decatur, was charged early Friday by authorities with boating under the influence, a misdemeanor. The other vessel, a 2011 Harris Flotebote pontoon boat, was operated by Jodi Wallace Suggs, 50, also of Decatur.
Starling was believed to be a passenger on the boat operated by Fite. Four people involved in the accident were sent to area hospitals for treatment.
Pate has said the lake is between 80 feet and 180 feet deep in the Rock Creek area of the search.
Pate's email said Haleyville Search and Rescue, Winston County EMA, ALEA Aviation and ALEA Marine Patrol participated in the search efforts Sunday.
