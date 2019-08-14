A job fair focused on connecting the unemployed, underemployed and people with a criminal record or substance abuse history to potential jobs is planned for Thursday in Decatur.
The Second Chance Job Fair will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fort Decatur, 610 Fourth Ave. S.E.
Individuals seeking jobs should dress appropriately and bring several copies of their resumes. Preregistration is not required.
The Alabama Career Center System partnered with the Morgan County Economic Development Association, the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of commerce and Calhoun Community College to bring the Second Chance Job Fair to Decatur.
