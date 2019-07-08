In response to the opioid crisis facing Alabama, the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama will hold its second Opioid Summit on July 16.
The summit will be from 9 a.m. until noon at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur. Check‐in and registration begins at 8:15 a.m.
Scheduled presenters include: Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Charles Elliott; Kathy House, state opioid coordinator, Alabama Department of Mental Health; and Barry Matson, executive director, Alabama District Attorneys Association, Office of Prosecution Services and chairman of the Alabama Drug Abuse Task Force.
The Mental Health Center of North-Central Alabama established the Opioid Advisory Committee in 2017 after receiving a $285,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Mental Health to address the opioid epidemic in north-central Alabama.
Upon receiving the grant, the Center immediately began providing opioid prevention and education services for the north-central Alabama community. The grant was renewed in 2018.
Michele Moore, prevention director for the Mental Health Center, said the summit is about learning how different state and local entities are addressing the opioid crisis and what are residents can do.
