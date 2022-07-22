Local teachers who began their careers in August 2021 say they'll enter their second school year with more confidence, team-building skills and knowledge of how to assess students to help them succeed.
Their optimism is good news for local administrators who are struggling with a statewide teacher shortage exacerbated during the pandemic by dissatisfied teachers leaving the profession soon after they enter it.
Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas said this school year, teachers and support staff will have a “breath of fresh air" because of fewer COVID restrictions.
“I would tell (novice and second year teachers) that these are our expectations but you’ve never worked a normal school year,” Douglas said. “So, hopefully this year will be more normal for them. It’ll take some getting used to, but if we can get back to normal, I think the job will be more fulfilling. Kids will learn more and I think the job will be more enjoyable for them.”
More than 50% of new educators in the state leave their first classrooms within three years, according to a report on teacher retention released in April by the Alabama Commission on Evaluation of Services, and a statewide survey last year found that 32% of educators planned to leave their jobs within five years.
Local second-year teachers say they look forward to building relationships with students and hope instruction remains in-person. Local public schools will start classes next month, with Morgan County Schools resuming classes Aug. 8, Hartselle students reporting on a staggered schedule Aug. 8-9, and Decatur schools beginning Aug. 10.
F.E. Burleson Elementary special education teacher Madison Gillette said she learned new teaching methods and ideas every day during her first year at the Hartselle school and is expecting to continue to build relationships with her students in the upcoming year.
"Just having that safe classroom environment that they can come to me at any time that they need to whether it's school-related, life-related, or whatever (is important)," Gillette said. "I always want to be available for my students whenever they need someone."
Gillette, 27, is a Hartselle native and obtained her teaching degrees from the University of Alabama and the University of West Alabama.
Ally Karl taught third and fourth grade math last year at Morgan County Schools' Sparkman Elementary and will teach second grade at Sparkman this year. She said second grade is her ideal grade to teach because there are more arts and crafts activities in the curriculum.
“I’ve wanted to be a teacher for as long as I remember,” Karl said.
Karl said her longtime desire to be a teacher is part of the reason she is coming back for another year, as is good administration at Sparkman. She believes a primary reason that many novice teachers leave after their first year is inadequate administrators.
"It totally depends on your principal and your school," Karl said. "All the teachers can be amazing and you can have a terrible principal and you're going to be miserable. I had a friend who graduated the same year with me and she was about to leave teaching. She had a horrible year in a different school and different county and it was her principal. I told her not to give up yet."
Karl, 24, grew up in Madison County, earned her bachelor's degree from Athens State University and is pursuing a master’s degree at the University of West Alabama. She said her first year to teach was “scary” because of the pressure of guiding children but said other staff at Sparkman assisted her during that time.
“(Principal Layne) Dillard and the whole Sparkman family was so amazing and so helpful and I just did my best,” Karl said. “That first semester, I would work such long hours. I would get there at like 6:30 a.m. and I would stay until like 6 p.m.”
Karl said ever since she was an intern teacher at Endeavor Elementary in Harvest, she has had to follow strict protocols related to the coronavirus and feels she has always taught within the context of a pandemic.
“I did my internship during (COVID-19) so I really don’t know any other difference,” Karl said. “I was there with the teachers, but how we communicated with the students was through a screen. That was not fun. I do not recommend that for any elementary school ever.”
Karl said she is looking forward to seeing her students in person this school year and working with them all day.
“There’s just so much to do during the day … either redirecting or helping a student who is not understanding something and you can just walk to their desk real quick and help them out. On the screen, you really don’t know if they’re struggling,” Karl said.
Karl and Chestnut Grove teacher Jennifer Holt said they spent time last year focusing on classroom management and plan to do the same this year.
“Really, there’s a lot of data and a lot of assessment that you have to do in order to know where all of your students are,” Holt said.
Holt, 25, is teaching kindergarten again this year at the Decatur school and said she is coming into the academic year with a better knowledge of lesson planning and the new state school curricula after becoming acquainted with them last year. She grew up in Birmingham and is a graduate of Auburn University.
“A lot of it has to do with logistics. We started a new math curriculum last year that we really couldn’t learn until the school year started,” Holt said of her first year. “You don’t really think to ask about how to run a field trip until it’s your first time and they’re all there. That definitely added to a lot of my stress and I’m excited for some of that to be alleviated next year.”
Holt also has dreamed of being an educator since she was in elementary school and said she has no plans of leaving the education field.
"I feel like no matter where life takes me, I'm going to still be connected to education somehow," Holt said.
Douglas said he holds all teachers, novice and veteran, to a high standard and said the ultimate goal for his school system is to “grow kids.”
“Building relationships with kids and loving kids, that’s what we preach to everybody,” Douglas said. “My expectations for second year or novice teachers are no different than the expectations I hold for all teachers.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.