Students throughout Morgan County started their spring semester Tuesday, with Decatur City Schools exclusively virtual while in-person instruction remains an option for Morgan County and Hartselle City students.
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas on Tuesday said based on the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths, the district’s decision to move to virtual instruction from Dec. 14 until Jan. 13 was a good one.
Over the past week, Morgan County has averaged 101 new COVID-19 cases per day. Ninety Morgan County residents have died of the disease. In the last two weeks, 59.4% of those tested in the county have been infected with the virus. Ninety-four COVID-19 patients were in Decatur Morgan Hospital on Tuesday.
Douglas said the district evaluates COVID-19 numbers weekly to determine if in-person instruction is safe. While in-person instruction is scheduled to resume next Wednesday, Douglas said that could change.
“We’ll reevaluate at the end of the week (and) see how we are, like we do every week,” Douglas said.
Douglas last month said the switch to virtual learning would give students and employees time to recover if they were to become sick over the holidays. As of Dec. 14, when the system transitioned to virtual learning, the district had reached record numbers of quarantines and cases, with 1,075 students and employees quarantined after exposure and 74 who had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Douglas said Tuesday that although in-person instruction is best for students, virtual learning was going well.
“We’ve said from the get-go, face-to-face is probably always the best, but for the most part it went good,” he said. “We were able to close out the semester. We didn’t have semester exams, but teachers were able to complete all of the curricula that they needed to complete before the end of the semester.”
Blended learning
The district will continue to offer in-person, virtual and blended learning for students this semester beginning next Wednesday, Douglas said, but the number of students opting for blended instruction was limited for the spring semester.
“The blended number will just be those few students that started blended and (who) it’s been working both for them and for us,” Douglas said. “They’re making good grades, they’re attending all of the online meetings.”
Blended learning was an ongoing difficulty for teachers and administrators last semester. Although some blended students did well, Douglas said others were not completing their work. Unlike virtual students, blended learners remain on in-person classroom rosters, and teachers sometimes had difficulty contacting blended students’ families to address incomplete work or repeated absences from virtual meetings.
“Basically at the end of the semester we kind of let those that weren’t doing well, or those that were missing Google Meets, (know) that blended would no longer be an option,” Douglas said. “When a kid is quarantined they kind of become blended, but what was creating a hardship was when kids were choosing to be blended and they wouldn’t sign on or log in, or they wouldn't turn in assignments.”
Douglas said whether a student can continue with blended learning will be up to the school principal.
Douglas said he wants students to be aware that attendance and grades still count during the next week of all-virtual instruction.
“I know we’re virtual this week but attendance still counts, grades still count. Please make sure that you’re logging on and doing your assignments,” he said.
Other districts
Morgan County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Screws said the district’s instructional options and COVID-19 precautions, including closing schools on Wednesdays for virtual learning, will be the same during the spring semester. Traditional students returned to school Tuesday after the holiday break.
“We are continuing the same processes and procedures as last semester. We think that allowed us to keep our children as safe as possible while allowing them to learn in the classroom,” Screws said. “But we are continuously monitoring our COVID positive and quarantine numbers, and will be prepared to make changes if necessary.”
As of Tuesday, 11 students and 10 employees had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Hartselle City Schools Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said Hartselle High will continue to have a rotating schedule, where students alternate daily between in-person and virtual learning.
As of Tuesday, the district had 21 active cases of COVID-19, with eight students and 13 employees recently testing positive. A total of 66 are in quarantine, including 45 students and 21 employees. Jones said Tuesday was the last day of quarantine for several employees.
