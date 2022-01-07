Applications are now being accepted for the state’s vegetable voucher program for senior adults through the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments.
The Alabama Farmers Market Authority on Friday opened the 2022 Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program application process. This program gives qualifying adults, ages 60 or older, an opportunity to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables for local farmers markets with a voucher.
Gross monthly household income must not exceed $1,772 for a household of one, $2,396 for a household of two, $3,020 for a household of three, $3,645 for a household of four, $4,269 for a household of five or $4,892 for a household of six.
Eligible seniors will receive a booklet containing five vouchers with a value of $30 that can be used at farmers markets throughout the state. Fresh fruit, vegetables, herbs and locally harvested honey can be purchased with the vouchers.
The application is available on the Alabama Farmers Market Authority website. NARCOG will also assist local seniors who are 60 and older apply by telephone by calling 256-355-4515 or 1-800-AGE-LINE.
