Lee Sentell, a former Decatur tourism director and Decatur Daily city editor, has a new book packed with photos and stories about one of the most historic movements in Alabama and the nation.
But Sentell, who is now state tourism director, points out the book, “The Official United States Civil Rights Trail: What Happened Here Changed the World,” is not a history book.
“This is, first and foremost, a tourism book,” Sentell said while preparing for an event last week at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library promoting the book.
Sentell’s book chronicles two decades of the civil rights movement and important places during that time. It contains powerful photographs from the era in Alabama and other states.
It touches on school integration, protest marches, freedom rides and sit-ins. The book also explores historic sites from Topeka, Kansas, to Memphis, Tennessee, from Atlanta to Selma and Birmingham, and all the way to Washington, D.C. It highlights how the places on the trail can build hope for the future.
Proceeds will benefit a campaign to install LED lighting to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.
The 128-page hardcover book features photographs by former Southern Living photographer Art Meripol. It pairs the photos from the civil rights era with those of the same locations today.
Sentell said his book serves as an ideal trail companion for travelers visiting the landmarks along the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.
“While the world is still healing from recent events in the fight for racial justice, cultural tourism is more relevant than ever,” Sentell said. “Travelers are visiting the trail in record numbers to connect with the stories of courage, and gain a deeper understanding of the significance of the events that took place during the movement.”
Sentell, who has served as Alabama tourism director for nearly 20 years, and is the longest serving state tourism director in the nation, began organizing the trail in 2007, in partnership with 14 neighboring state tourism agencies. The trail has garnered regional and international acclaim since its 2018 launch.
Sentell said the civil rights movement is a major tourism draw.
He said the Equal Justice Initiative established the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and The Legacy Museum in 2018. That year, Alabama had 1 million more visitors than the previous year. In 2019, that was topped again by 1 million visitors.
“For the most part, people who go to that are people who had never been in Alabama before,” Sentell said. “Alabama gained 1 million new visitors in a row two straight years, and I know civil rights played a role in that.”
