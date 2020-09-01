Arrests
• Duskin Lavale Blaylock, 48, 502 Walnut Court N.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Robert Edward Stout, 55, 1009 Collins Hill Road, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Clayton Jay, 19, 514 Second Ave. S.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (State trooper)
• Christopher Montez Burgess, 33, 1020 Rosenwald St., Moulton; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,157.80. (Decatur police)
• Tonya Michelle Cantrell-Gay, 32, 1602 Olive St. S.E, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Paul Pate, 47, transient, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jesse James Bourgeois, 35, 360 Coldwater Creek Road, Taft, Tennessee; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dammon Burton Harden, 32, 141 Ed Johnson Road, Harvest; drug trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jamie Morris Stafford, 35, 27272 Bethel Road, Apt. 10, Elkmont; second-degree theft, first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Alonzo Lamar Harris Jr., 26, 1303 Ryan St., Athens; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Elizabeth Bates Clem, 40, 1268 Cullman County 1727, Holly Pond; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
