Arrests
• Tonya Marie Moreno, 36, 19210 Carver Lane, Foley; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Roger Dale Tucker Jr., 38, homeless; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• William Ray Phillips, 52, 3545 Ready Section Road, Toney; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Heather Ann Lacy McCarty, 25, 15428 McCormick Lane, Apt. B, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Patricia Annette Steele, 62, 731 Taylor Circle, Somerville; two counts of drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Amanda Nicole Butler, 33, 23431 Alabama 33, Courtland; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.