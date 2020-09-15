Arrests
• Kiandra Marquez Thomas, 30, 207 Third Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $16,911. (Decatur police and Morgan sheriff)
• Antonio Castro, 34, homeless, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Chauncey Earl Johnson, 54, 706 Walnut St. N.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• David Michael Grzybowski, 38, 2209 Memorial Parkway N.W., Huntsville; third-degree theft of property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Donnie Ray Pardon, 57, 1522 Poplar Hill Road, Prospect, Tennessee; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Hoyt Toney Jr., 40, 411 Congress Drive, Athens; conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Vantella Lamont Malone, 42, 708 Plato Jones St., Athens; first-degree theft, third-degree robbery; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Earl Edward King Jr., 64, 18900 McWilliams St., Elkmont; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ramiro Cruz Quiroz, 52, 14686 McCulley Mill Road, Athens; two counts of first-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kendrick Donyell Davis, 36, 19955 Meadows Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,500. (Athens police)
