ARRESTS
• Jason David Keeton, 36, Elkmont; forgery; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jordan Claye Pearce, 29, Arab; three counts of receiving stolen property; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Oceanna Sheree Harris, 30, Decatur; drug trafficking; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Shatner Tisdale, Madison; second-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Melissa Fuller, Athens; fraudulent use of credit/debit card; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.