ARRESTS
• Christian Gye Lansdell, 30, Oneonta; forgery; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Jeffery Jason Kelley, 44, Lacey’s Spring; manslaughter; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Thomas White, 40, Decatur; first-degree assault; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tamara Smith, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Corey White, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Steven Waldrep, Decatur; enticing child for immoral purpose, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mark Williams, Pulaski, Tennessee; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Andrew Strasser, Decatur; breaking and entering a vehicle; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
