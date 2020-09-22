Arrests
• Lindsay Suzanne Young, 40, 302 Young Road, LaFollette, Tennessee; third-degree theft of property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Hartselle police)
• Jarvesio Levonta Gamble, 27, 1120 Carver Homes Apt. C., Florence; possession of a pistol by a violent felon; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Steven Cecil Reed, 49, 1477 Grubbs Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kirk Harold Logan IV, 43, 91 Vanzant Road, Delrose, Tennessee; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Wallace Quinn, 33, 118 Dexter Circle, Madison; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tiffany Dawn Louk, 37, 25788 Fairmont Drive, Apt. 16, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ethan Burcham, 22, 481 Alcorn County Road, Corinth, Mississippi; first-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Athens police)
