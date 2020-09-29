ARRESTS
• Lisa Michelle Redmon, 51, 1511 Chestnut St. S.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,200. (Decatur police)
• Kelly Gene Walker, 30, 48 Union Road, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,800. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ryan Oneal Hale, 26, 334 Byrd Vest Road, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Reymundo James Rodriguez, 36, 1025 Rock Spring Road, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Fletcher Turney Jr., 65, 414 Georgia St. N.E., Hartselle; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Duane Lee Merrell, 51, 11895 Mack Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Torrey Deon Peoples, 42, 17792 Malone Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,250. (Athens police)
• Elizabeth Eve Anderson, 39, 23712 Slate Road, Apt. D, Athens; trafficking in stolen identities; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amanda Beth Malone, 40, 1208 Plainview Circle, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
