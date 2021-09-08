ARRESTS
• Adrian Beasley, 38, Athens; possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Aaron David Oyeridez, 28, Decatur; first-degree receiving stolen property; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Trinity police)
• Baron Health Rollins, 49, Hartselle; second-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tracey Lee Campbell, 37, Hartselle; trafficking in dangerous drugs; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Elden Cordera Shelton, 32, Decatur; possession of dangerous drugs; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Myles Jay Gardner, 23, North Courtland; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Benjamin Alan Lane, 30, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Breyanna Rachel Chislom, 22, Decatur; first-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jason Brett Sapp, 46, Danville; possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Derrick Andrew Mills, 33, Decatur; first-degree burglary, possession of stolen credit/debit card, fraudulent use of credit/debit card; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Cynthia Carter Rueda, 49, Decatur; first-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Barry Benton Maxwell, 44, Somerville; possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Breanna Lacey Gonzalez, 33, Hartselle; aggravated assault; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jeffrey Scott Wagnon Jr., 37, Arab; possession of dangerous drugs; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Monica Laqueichia Scott, 38, Toney; first-degree possession of marijuana; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Corey Lance Parker, 28, Hartselle; two counts of possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jana Kimery, Harvest; second-degree assault; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Bryant, 42, Athens; fugitive from justice; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
