ARRESTS
• Apiffany Tremaine Smith, 32, 402 Moulton St. S.W., Decatur; three counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Priceville police)
• Corey Duerst, 21, 1401 Alabama 20, Decatur; first-degree escape; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Prentess Jamar Foster, 29, 209 Fifth Ave. N.W., Decatur; three counts of possession of a controlled substance and nine misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,700. (Decatur police)
• Carolina Lee Williams, 25, 60 Briscoe Road, Morgan County; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Falkville police)
• Richey Oneal Ray, 41, 1002 Moores Lane S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,100. (State agency)
• Edward Douglas Szerszynski, 39, 514 Memorial Drive N.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Mario Jemal Stanley, 39, 69 Railroad St., Hillsboro; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Dakota James Ballenger, 21, 812 W. Main St., Hartselle; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Sarah Janeen Howse, 38, 816 Mitwede St. S.W., Hartselle; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
