ARRESTS
• Chavez Ayres Clay, 19, 3819 Hardwood Ave S.E., Huntsville; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Decatur police)
• Sydney Dey Williams, 26, 21260 Windchime Lane, Northport; distribution of a controlled substance and second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Alabama Department of Corrections)
• Dakota James Ballenger, 21, 812 W. Main St., Hartselle; first-degree theft and two counts of third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500 for the theft and one burglary charge and no bail set on another burglary charge. (Decatur police, Morgan sheriff)
• Ashley Nicole Moody, 30, 24032 Bain Road, Athens; chemical endangerment-child abuse; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mckayla Jade Hill, 20, 13 County Road 161, Cullman; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Randall Wakely Terry Jr., 33, 1916 Eighth St. S.E., Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• James Robert Ballenger, 52, 1032 County Road 319, Trinity; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Taneisha Shavon Taylor, 36, 1604 Thomas Drive S.W., Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Terrance O’Brian Metcalf, 28, 2812 Wimberly Drive, Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Charles Lacy Persinger, 37, 608 Sixth Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Kathy Lynn Haggamaker, 28, 1242 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Falkville police)
• Joel Michael Parcus, 31, 1024 Lake View Lane, Arab; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
