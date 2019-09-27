Arrests
• Mario Jemal Stanley, 39, 69 Railroad St., Hillsboro; trafficking in illegal drugs-meth; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Alexandra Danae Ertman, 27, 810 Seventh Ave. S.E., Decatur; first-degree possession of a forged instrument and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jennifer Nicole Hill, 31, 1201 Lawrence County 294, Speake; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Orlando Chaney, 20, 1825 County Road 195, Danville; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Hope Marie Studer-Dunlap, 48, 74 Amherst Drive, Lacey’s Spring; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Derrick Christopher Rinella, 28, 9 Alsbrooks Drive, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kelly Gene Walker, 29, 257 Gum Springs Cut Off Road, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Erica Morgan Waits, 22, 82 Herbert Road, Morgan County; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• James Wayne Watkins, 29, 19504 Holt Road, Athens; second-degree domestic violence assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Olivia Muse Hollon, 38, 305 Mackey St., Rogersville; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Garrett Michael Fairley, 31, 29280 Tribble Road, Madison; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• William Clint Griffin, 28, 23404 U.S. 72 E., Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Travis Lance Wales, 39, 29838 Little Creek Road, Ardmore; two counts of possession of controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Department of Corrections)
• Jonathan Lamar Franklin, 27, 14470 Hardy Road, Athens; third-degree domestic violence assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.